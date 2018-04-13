Meanwhile on Instagram: From Chirodeep Chaudhuri's eclectic and unusual travel diary

Seeing the images of a leaping lion painted at the rear of trucks and tempos whizzing past our car at regular intervals on the highways of Punjab, somehow, all I can think of are the Sher-e-Punjab restaurants across Bombay. But, I gather, it is more likely a visual representation, in all kitschy glory, of the brave and lion-hearted Sikhs. PS: Individual portions of the painting is done on 5 wooden planks of similar width, placed one on top of the other to complete the image. Note the alpha-numeric clues across the edges of the drawn boards to ensure that the anatomy of this big cat doesn't get rearranged. #punjab #sikh #truckart #religion #india #indianhighways #tiger #sherepunjab #theindianmale #brave #macho #painting #aamartistgallery

