Meanwhile on Instagram: Artist-photographer Kaamna Patel's travel log is a window to the world

Kaamna Patel is a visual artist and photographer currently based in Mumbai. Follow her work on Instagram — @kaamnap — or on her website.
2/6 . Functions of a reasoning mind: Innovative Architecture in Paris . Le Siège du Parti Communiste Français by Oscar Niemeyer . Completed in 1971 by Brazilian #architect #OscarNiemeyer, the historic French Communist Party (PCF) headquarters in Paris stands sculpted like a flag in the wind. This massive, six-story structure, built with reinforced #concrete, is seen floating near place Colonel Fabien. The façade, covered with reflective glass, allows natural light to flood its hollow interior and a big, white dome emerging from the ground in front of it houses a womb-like conference room underneath. One has to traverse the courtyard to locate the underground entrance. This eventually leads you to an angled white door, which slides open automatically into the conference room, the ceiling covered with thousands of aluminium panels reminiscent of a #StanleyKubrick set. #Fashion brands like #Dior have previously incorporated this building into their branding, and the conference room has also been used as a set for films like #MichelGondry ’s ‘Mood Indigo’.
🐎 . Fun fact: Mongolian nomads catch foals in springtime for domestication. A common beverage is mare's milk, which is also fermented to make traditional #vodka ! . It's also thanks to #Muybridge's photographic experiments in 1872 that painters could accurately render a horse's gait. #threecheersforphotography
Cambodia has yo-yoed between Hinduism and Buddhism, was caught in the line of fire during wartime and finally fell to the Khmer Rouge before dusting itself up. The cartwheeling of power from one hand to another, in the shadows of an empire toppled by belief & economy- ghosts of this past creep up around corners in modern day Siem Reap & Phnom Penh. For more, link in bio . . . http://kaamna.com/albums/cambodia/ . . . #travel #stories #editorial #cambodia #siemreap #phnompenh #travelgram #cntraveller #instago #bestoftheday #film #DigitalNomad #wanderluster #instapassport #solotravel #livetotraveltolive #kaamna
Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 12:58 PM