You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Meanwhile on Instagram: Artist-photographer Kaamna Patel's travel log is a window to the world

Living Matthieu Foss Jun 14, 2018 12:58:39 IST

Kaamna Patel is a visual artist and photographer currently based in Mumbai. Follow her work on Instagram — @kaamnap — or on her website.

2/6 . Functions of a reasoning mind: Innovative Architecture in Paris . Le Siège du Parti Communiste Français by Oscar Niemeyer . Completed in 1971 by Brazilian #architect #OscarNiemeyer, the historic French Communist Party (PCF) headquarters in Paris stands sculpted like a flag in the wind. This massive, six-story structure, built with reinforced #concrete, is seen floating near place Colonel Fabien. The façade, covered with reflective glass, allows natural light to flood its hollow interior and a big, white dome emerging from the ground in front of it houses a womb-like conference room underneath. One has to traverse the courtyard to locate the underground entrance. This eventually leads you to an angled white door, which slides open automatically into the conference room, the ceiling covered with thousands of aluminium panels reminiscent of a #StanleyKubrick set. #Fashion brands like #Dior have previously incorporated this building into their branding, and the conference room has also been used as a set for films like #MichelGondry ’s ‘Mood Indigo’.

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

Driveby #Mumbai

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

🌵 #enrouteGobi #fossilhunter

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

🐼

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

🐙

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

Saint Leu, La Réunion, 2018 . . . #spaces

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

🗻 . . . #abstract #monochrome #nude #shotoniphone #phonephotography #anatomy

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on

Ambedkar Jayanti , #Mumbai 2016. #shotoniphone #iphone #iphoneSE

A post shared by Kaamna (@kaamnap) on


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 12:58 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores