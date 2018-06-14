Meanwhile on Instagram: Artist-photographer Kaamna Patel's travel log is a window to the world

2/6 . Functions of a reasoning mind: Innovative Architecture in Paris . Le Siège du Parti Communiste Français by Oscar Niemeyer . Completed in 1971 by Brazilian #architect #OscarNiemeyer, the historic French Communist Party (PCF) headquarters in Paris stands sculpted like a flag in the wind. This massive, six-story structure, built with reinforced #concrete, is seen floating near place Colonel Fabien. The façade, covered with reflective glass, allows natural light to flood its hollow interior and a big, white dome emerging from the ground in front of it houses a womb-like conference room underneath. One has to traverse the courtyard to locate the underground entrance. This eventually leads you to an angled white door, which slides open automatically into the conference room, the ceiling covered with thousands of aluminium panels reminiscent of a #StanleyKubrick set. #Fashion brands like #Dior have previously incorporated this building into their branding, and the conference room has also been used as a set for films like #MichelGondry ’s ‘Mood Indigo’.

