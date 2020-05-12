Martin Pasko, DC Comics writer for Batman and Superman, passes away at 65

Washington DC: Writer of DC properties, both books and shows, Martin Pasko passed away at 65 on Sunday.

According to Variety, the news of the writer's demise was broken by DC publisher Paul Levitz who posted on Facebook.

"The odds are you have read his work, credited or not, or enjoyed a comic or cartoon or TV show or even a theme park event he made better, even as he relentlessly complained about the difficulties of making it as good as it 'should' be," read Levitz's Facebook post.

He said, "Whether commenting on the latest comic he read, the events of the day in politics, creative theory, or just making conversation, Marty had one of the sharpest wits of our generation, and opinions...oy, did he have opinions. I learned from him, learned by arguing with him, and took joy in ample helpings with the hamburgers or Chinese food we shared over the decades."

"Marty didn't have a genius for making anything easy (especially for him), but he had a real genius for making creative magic," he added.

Born Jean-Claude Rochefort, Pasko began comic publishing in 1972 and began working with DC comic in 1973.

The first Superman story that he worked on was Private Life of Clark Kent which was published in 1974 which marked his association with the character.

Pasko also worked on Justice League of America, Saga of the Swamp Thing and Wonder Woman.

Besides comics, he has also extensively worked for the television as the story editor and writer of Batman: The Animated Series.

With inputs from Asian News International

