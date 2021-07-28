The world's most expensive French fries are made of several luxurious ingredients including Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese and pure cage-free goose fat from France and topped off with 23 carat edible gold dust

A restaurant in New York City has created the world’s most expensive French Fries. Called Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites, the food item has been developed by Serendipity3 in Manhattan.

Fries for $200: The world’s most expensive french fries are cooked in pure goose fat and topped off with edible gold dust https://t.co/fiu0FNDZOI pic.twitter.com/uwGw210lul — Reuters (@Reuters) July 28, 2021

The new item on their menu has been termed as the world’s most expensive French fries (chips) by the Guinness World Records (GWR). This plate of fries is priced at $200 (approximately Rs 14,873) making it the world’s most expensive french fries.

These fries are made of several luxurious ingredients including Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, Dom Perignon Champagne, truffle oil, Truffle Salt, Guerande shaved black summer truffles from Italy, batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, Upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, truffle butter and J LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar.

It also has 23k edible gold dust, organic A2 A2 100 percent grass fed cream from Jersey Cows and Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette.

According to the guidelines of GWR, for a food item to qualify for the title, it should be available to the public and an unbiased customer should purchase it. The $200 plate of fries was recently purchased by a customer.

These fries are then served on Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate. The golden fries can be dipped into Mornay Sauce.

Speaking about the GWR title, Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone said that they are honoured to be recognised by Guinness World Records for creating the world’s most expensive French fries. He added that they look forward to creating more over-the-top recipes in the future.

The restaurant reopened in early July this year after it remained shut since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.