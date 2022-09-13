Split ends is one of the most common problems that we face. Certain internal causes like deficiency of minerals, vitamins, and the diet can have a negative impact on your hair quality which in turn makes them weak and causes split ends.

All of us love our hair but what if they don’t look good because of split ends? Split ends happen when the outer hair cuticle breaks away from the main shaft, resulting in breakage. A split end may even extend towards the root if not treated in a timely manner. Our hair has to deal with multiple problems every single day like heat, dust, pollution, chemicals, sun damage and what not. Split ends is one of the most common problems that we face. Certain internal causes like deficiency of minerals, vitamins, and the diet can have a negative impact on your hair quality which in turn makes them weak and causes split ends.

But what if you don’t have to get a haircut to get rid of them? Read on as we list some amazing home remedies to prevent split ends and they are accessible too:

Coconut oil massage: Coconut oil is really good for all hair problems. Heat some coconut oil and massage it on your hair and make sure that you apply it to the tips of your hair. Use a shower cap or a small towel to cover your hair and leave it on for around 30 minutes. Then you may wash it off. This would help in conditioning your hair and make your hair soft to prevent split ends.

Yogurt: Apply fresh yogurt to your scalp for 20 minutes and then wash it off with a shampoo. This will give your hair much-needed moisturisation. Be sure that you don’t apply yogurt directly from the fridge as that may give you a cold or brain freeze.

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is known for its natural moisturising properties. It is a great ingredient for assuring healthy hair and appearance. Massaging your hair strands with natural aloe gel will add moisture making it soft and shiny.

Chamomile: Give your hair a nice rinse with chamomile tea to get beautiful hair. All you have to do is soak two chamomile tea bags in boiling water and then let it cool. Once the water has absorbed its elements, rinse your hair with this water. You may use chamomile oil for massage too.

Eggs: Eggs are one of the easiest ways to provide your hair the much needed protein. Applying a hair mask made from it will help you deal with damaged hair.

