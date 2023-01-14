The festival of Makar Sankranti is knocking at the door. The celebration is known by several names across different regions of the country, with each of them holding a unique significance. The people of Gujarat observe Makar Sankranti as Uttarayan. This year, the festival will be marked on 15 January. Following the general rituals, devotees, especially the farmers, worship Lord Surya or the Sun God seeking blessings for a productive harvest season. People wear new clothes, eat traditional cuisines and spend time with their families. An important part of the Uttaryan festival is flying kites. On this day, individuals of all ages get their hands on the manja and the sky gets decorated with a variety of colourful kites.

Since 1989, Ahmedabad has been organising the International Kite Festival as a part of its Uttarayan celebration. This year, the event began on 8 January and will continue till 14 January. Kite masters and flyers from all over the world come to Gujarat for this carnival to showcase their crafts and amaze the audience. In the ongoing edition, a total of 68 countries including Australia, Germany, Canada, Greece, France, Russia, Israel, Egypt, Colombia, Italy, Mexico, Denmark, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Africa, Belgium, Bahrain, Iraq and Malaysia, and many others are taking part in the International Kite Festival.

As the kite festival is already underway, let’s take a quick look at the dos and don’ts to follow while flying a kite:

Dos for kite flying:

As kite flying needs a lot of room, one should choose an open area like fields, terraces or parks to fly a kite.

Wind plays a major part in controlling the elevation of a kite. Thus, flyers should take the right direction of the wind into account before launching a kite.

People of Gujarat are only permitted to use the manja or line approved by the state government.

Individuals violating the rule are subject to legal repercussions.

People should be well aware of the local air safety regulations before flying kites on the day of Uttarayan.

People should wear gloves while controlling the kite’s line to avoid unintentional cuts.

Bird rescue facilities and camps are built in Gujarat during Makar Sankranti to take care of wounded birds during kite flying. People are required to be informed of how to reach these rescue groups and veterinary doctors in case of an emergency.

Don’ts for kite flying:

People should not fly kites over or near crowded areas. Losing control of the kite for a brief moment can be dangerous. Some kites can move at incredible speeds, up to 80 mph. Kites travelling at such speeds have the potential to strike spectators or the general public, sending them directly to the hospital.

Running behind a kite is a strict no, especially for children and teenagers. It can lead to life-threatening accidents.

The usage of Chinese manja is prohibited.

Flying a kite in a storm or when it is raining is not advised as a moist line will conduct electricity.

Kite flying is not permitted in areas around airports.

Kites and kite strings have the potential to act as electrical conductors. So, flying kites over power lines with high voltage should be avoided.

People must refrain from throwing large objects at entangled kites.

