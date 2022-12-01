Our history has some major events etched on its pages. While people in today’s world happen to know about just some events and happenings that took place on this day, there is still much to know. As time passed and human civilization underwent drastic changes, these events also played a key role in history. From Henry Ford establishing the first assembly line to World AIDS Day, we bring you a list of some major happenings that took place on 1 December.

Take a look:

1913 – Henry Ford installed world’s first moving assembly line

On 1 December 1913, the world’s first moving assembly line started operating at a Ford factory in Highland Park, Michigan. It was used for the mass manufacturing of Model Ts, which led to a major revolution in the automobile industry. Notably, the innovation was the idea of Ford owner Henry Ford and played a major role in reducing the time taken to build a car from over 12 hours to 1 hour 33 minutes.

1925 – Locarno Treaties were signed

On 1 December 1925, the Pact of Locarno, or the Locarno Treaties were signed by Germany, France, Belgium, Great Britain, and Italy as a part of their deal to guarantee peace in western Europe. The pact also divided the borders in Europe into two categories – western and eastern borders.

1955 – Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat

The move which paved the way for the historic American Civil Rights Movement by Martin Luther King Jr., it came on this date back in 1955 when American activist Rosa Parks rejected the bus driver’s order to give up her bus seat to a white man. She was later arrested for violating ‘racial segregation’ laws in Alabama’s Montgomery, where the incident took place.

1959 – The Antarctic Treaty was signed

On 1 December 1959, the Antarctic Treaty was signed in Washington by twelve nations including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, France, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, and the USSR, all of which were active during the IGY (International Geophysical Year). Notably, this was signed in order to make the continent a demilitarised zone to be preserved for scientific research.

1988 – First World AIDS Day was observed

A day marked to create awareness about the deadly AIDS pandemic, caused by the spread of HIV infection, World AIDS Day was observed for the first time on 1 December 1988. Since then, it is being observed every year in a bid to dedicate toward highlighting the illness and expressing solidarity with those who are suffering from the condition.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada was elected as Mexico’s President

On 1 December 2000, Vicente Fox Quesada was elected as the President of Mexico after he campaigned on the National Action Party ticket in the elections that year. His appointment also led to the end of 71 years of domination by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which had ruled since its inception in 1929.

