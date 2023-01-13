Magh Bihu 2023: Delicious Assamese cuisines that are popular during this harvest festival

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu or Maghi, is an Indian festival observed by the people of Assam. This special occasion marks the end of the harvest season and falls on 15 January this year. It is regarded as a time to pay gratitude to the ancestors and the god of agriculture for bountiful production and happy life. People come together with their friends and family to celebrate the new harvest, participate in traditional activities, and cook traditional Assamese foods and sweets. They often construct temporary huts that are then torched as a symbol of departure of the old and the birth of the new. As Magh Bihut is mostly celebrated with families, traditional Assamese cuisine holds a significant place on this occasion. Since the festivity is drawing closer, we have racked up some mouth-watering Assamese recipes that can make your Magh Bihu more delightful:

Ghila Pitha:

Pitha is a sweet dish that is mainly popular across East Indian states. Ghila Pitha, also known as a kind of pancake, is a delightful Bihu snack. It is made from sticky rice flour, jaggery, and cardamom powder. After that, mustard oil is used to deep-fry the fritters. The inclusion of the glutinous rice, Bora Saul, makes the dish delicious.

Til Pitha:

Til Pitha is prepared with glutinous rice, a local rice type which when cooked, becomes sticky. The rice is thoroughly rinsed, drained, and dried before being crushed into a fine powder. Then, roasted black sesame is finely crushed and combined with jaggery for the filling. The mixture of til and jaggery is poured over the rice powder, which has been evenly distributed in the shape of a circle over a heated tawa. In the end, the pancake is rolled with the aid of a spoon to give it a cylindrical shape.

Amitar Khar:

While discussing Assamese cuisines, Khar is a must-mention dish. Among a variety of Khar, amitar Khar has significant popularity and is served during Magh Bihu. It takes little time to cook and the ingredients include papaya and potatoes. Several spices are mixed with the said vegetables. The primary ingredient papaya is low in cholesterol, so this dish can be called healthy too.

Nariyal Laru:

The preparation for coconut balls, also known as nariyal ladoo in Assamese, is really simple and only requires a few basic ingredients. Sugar and grated coconut are combined, then set aside for about 30 minutes. The mixture is then moved to a plate after simmering for around 25 minutes over a low flame. Then finally, it is formed into little balls.

Jolphai Gurir Chutney:

An authentic Assamese dish served on Magh Bihu is Jolphai Gurir Chutney. The main ingredients of the side dish are olives, jaggery, and mustard oil. The majority of olive production comes from the wild interiors of Assam. Served with puris or parathas, Jolphai Gurir Chutney is a must-try on this harvest festival.

