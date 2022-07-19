Maggi, boiled eggs, oats and lots more: Here are easy recipes to try in your electric kettle

Apart from just warming water, a kettle can also be used to make quick simple meals that will satisfy your hunger

An electric kettle can always be a saviour when you are living alone, stay in a hostel, or even run out of cooking gas. Apart from just warming water, a kettle can also be used to make quick simple meals that will satisfy your hunger.

Be it maggi, boiled eggs or even oats, here are few recipes to try in an electric kettle:

Maggi: Maggi has always been the easiest option to fill your tummy. It is also the only saviour for those who are living in a hostel or stay away from home. But if you haven’t cooked it in a kettle then, here is how it’s done. First, boil some water and add the Maggi masala to it. Then break your Maggi noodles into two and add it to the boiling water. Mix everything together in a kettle and wait for 4 to 5 minutes till the noodles are cooked. Serve when it’s hot.

Boiled Eggs: This is another healthy and quick recipe that one can rely on. It is the best to have for breakfast or whenever hunger pangs strike. First place the eggs carefully in the kettle and add water to it. Leave it to boil for at least 10 to 15 minutes. Once they are boiled, take them out for the water, remove the shells, cut them into half, and then add some pepper and salt.

Steamed Rice: Yes, you can prepare steamed rice in an electric kettle. Rice is usually made in boiling water, so cooking it in a kettle should not be a problem. First clean your rice and wash it. Then add water to the kettle and put the rice in it. Boil it until soft. Try to keep the quantity of rice a little less. Once done, serve hot!

Oats: If your one of those who love to have a healthy meal in the morning then a bowl of oats is the right option. It is a quick, easy, healthy and nutritious meal. To prepare this, mix oats with water and your choice of masalas in a kettle. Allow it boil until it is completely cooked. Then place it in a bowl and add salt and pepper if you want.

Soup: When you're down with fever or want to enjoy cooler weather, a bowl of soup is always comforting. To make this, mix some water, soup powder, spices and vegetables and boil them together in an electric kettle. Once prepared, add a pinch of salt and pepper to it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.