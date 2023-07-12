Lunar Eclipse 2023: Mark your calendars for this year's second Chandra Grahan on 29 October
Mark your calendars for 29 October, as the second lunar eclipse of the year will grace our skies. According to the experts, this captivating event will commence at 1:06 am and conclude at 2:22 am
In the year 2023, we are in for a celestial treat with a series of eclipses unfolding in the skies above. Eclipses occur when the Earth aligns itself between the Sun and the Moon, causing its shadow to cast upon our lunar companion. So far, we have witnessed one solar eclipse and one lunar eclipse, but there are still two more yet to come.
Mark your calendars for 29 October, as the second lunar eclipse of the year will grace our skies. According to the experts, this captivating event will commence at 1:06 am and conclude at 2:22 am. During this phenomenon, the Moon undergoes a mesmerising transformation, appearing darker and sometimes taking on a reddish or orange hue. This optical illusion occurs due to the Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight and casting its reddish glow onto the Moon.
Sutak Period Details:
Related Articles
Let’s take a closer look at the specifics. The lunar eclipse on 29 October will span a local period of one hour, sixteen minutes, and sixteen seconds. Additionally, there is a period known as Sutak, which holds significance in Hindu beliefs. Sutak will begin at 2:52 PM on 28 October and end at 2:22 am on 29 October. For children, the elderly, and those who are ill, the Sutak starts at 8:52 PM on 28 October and concludes at 2:22 am on 29 October.
Lunar Eclipse and Different Types:
Lunar eclipses come in various forms. The first type is a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon fully passes through the Earth’s dark shadow called the umbra. The second type is a partial lunar eclipse, where only a portion of the Moon travels through the umbra. Finally, we have the penumbral lunar eclipse, occurring when the Moon grazes the outer shadow of the Earth known as the penumbra. The upcoming lunar eclipse on 29 October will be a partial lunar eclipse visible in regions including Australia, the Eastern Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
Beliefs in Hinduism:
In Hinduism, the eclipses hold special significance. According to ancient beliefs, Rahu and Ketu, considered malefic planetary objects in astrology, periodically swallow the Sun and the Moon. This symbolic act results in solar and lunar eclipses. Such captivating phenomena remind us of the awe-inspiring beauty and intricacies of the cosmos, allowing us to marvel at the wonders that unfold above us.
also read
Lunar eclipse 2021: Super blood moon will occur today; when and where to watch it in India
Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) 2021 will start at 2:16 pm IST and will be at its peak at around 4:49 pm IST.
Solar Eclipse 2020: Rare celestial event begins, how and where to watch ‘Ring of Fire’ in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra
The eclipse will be annular in some parts of the country, sky gazers will be able to observe the "ring of fire" but the eclipse will be partial for most part of the country.
Lunar Eclipse May 2021: Date, timing, and all you need to know about the purna chandra grahan
Although the chances of the lunar eclipse being visible to the naked eye are minimal, a partial lunar eclipse will still be visible from the northeastern part of India (except Sikkim)