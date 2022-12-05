Low sodium diet: 5 health benefits you should know
A high sodium intake raises the blood pressure levels and has a negative impact on arteries, heart and blood vessels in the long run.
Sodium is known to have several benefits for our bodies. Sodium is naturally found in vegetables and eggs and is also the main component of table salt.
Though it is important for our health, its consumption should be limited. Doctors usually recommend a low-sodium diet to help people deal with certain medical conditions like high blood pressure and kidney or liver disease.
Too much sodium can cause bloating and other health issues. Plant-based foods like fresh produce are known to have less sodium in comparison to animal-based foods like meat and dairy products. Let’s have a look at the benefits of low sodium diet in detail:
- Reduces the risk of cancer: Studies have shown that a high salt diet increases your chances of developing stomach cancer. Salt causes damage to the inner lining of our stomach. A low-salt diet can not only cut down your risk of stomach cancer but also improve your overall health.
- Protects your vision: When you have a low-sodium diet, then the chances of getting high blood pressure are very less. High BP is responsible for destroying blood vessels and can even cause loss of vision.
- Maintains electrolyte balance: Low sodium diet helps to maintain electrolyte balance. It aids in maintaining the pH value of the body, which in turn improves the muscle’s functionality and even prevents you from getting cramps.
- Regulates blood pressure: A high sodium intake raises blood pressure levels and has a negative impact on arteries, heart and blood vessels in the long run. A diet which is low in salt not only regulates blood pressure but also keeps your heart healthy.
- Prevents renal disease: Kidney disease leads to chronic renal disease (CKD) and kidney failure. When the kidneys get damaged, they can’t get the body rid of extra fluid or sodium. If sodium and fluid levels are too high, pressure builds in the blood, which may cause damage to the already compromised kidneys.
also read
Happy Thanksgiving Day 2022: Some wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones
On the occasion of Thanksgiving, we have curated a few messages, wishes and greetings to share with loved ones
Best Premature Ejaculation Pills in 2023: Top “Last Longer in Bed” Pills
Timely and correct treatment of any malfunction is the best solution.
Gastrointestinal wellness: Healthy lifestyle habits for a happy gut
According to an ITC survey, 56% of Indian families report digestive health problems. Most of this percentage is made up of common digestive ailments that can be prevented and managed with a bit of care and awareness