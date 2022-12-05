Sodium is known to have several benefits for our bodies. Sodium is naturally found in vegetables and eggs and is also the main component of table salt.

Though it is important for our health, its consumption should be limited. Doctors usually recommend a low-sodium diet to help people deal with certain medical conditions like high blood pressure and kidney or liver disease.

Too much sodium can cause bloating and other health issues. Plant-based foods like fresh produce are known to have less sodium in comparison to animal-based foods like meat and dairy products. Let’s have a look at the benefits of low sodium diet in detail: