Love gorgeous nails? Tips and ways for healthy and pretty nails

Despite spending a handsome amount of money on beautifying their nails, some still face certain issues like brittle or thin nails which cause them to peel or break easily.

It is no surprise that women love healthy and good-looking nails and believe in keeping their fingernails in tip-top shape. Many are also willing to spend lots of money at salons in order to have beautiful and admiring nails. Despite spending a handsome amount of money on beautifying their nails, some still face certain issues like brittle or thin nails which cause them to peel or break easily. However, getting strong and healthy nails is not as easy as it seems. If you are too facing the same issue, consider making certain changes in lifestyle and food patterns to achieve gorgeous nails.

Just like a healthy lifestyle and food habits can do wonders to your skin as well as your health, these factors also play a key role in maintaining nail health in the human body. Therefore, if you suffer from brittle nails and often end up with broken nails, we have got you covered. Follow a few tips and tricks to maintain those nails. Before getting into the tips, read about some of the main reasons that can cause your nails to break easily.

Why do nails break?

Nails are made up of several layers of a protein called keratin that act as a barrier for the fingers as well as toes. The layer of keratin also works to protect the nails from damage. However, people having less keratin witness their nails split, peel, or even break. This condition of having brittle or split nails is also called onychoschizia. Some of the reasons why people can have brittle nails are lack of moisture or exposure to too much moisture.

The factors which can play a role in making your nails weak include age, iron deficiency, hypothyroidism, Raynaud’s syndrome, and anemia, among others.

Tips for healthy and good nails

Speaking about a few tips which can be done at home for necessary nail care are as follows:

Invest in keeping your nails and fingertips moisturized to avoid them getting thin and becoming brittle.

People who have soft nails should apply a clear coat of nail polish or any kind of nail hardener that may help increase nail strength.

Excessive water exposure or soaking nails for a long time in the water or doing chores like washing dishes/clothes can make the nails weak. In that case, one can use gloves.

Keeping nails trimmed to a considerable length can also help avoid sudden breaking of nails.

Just like our skin, nails also need air to breathe. Consider avoiding manicure sessions, nail spas, or applying nail paints at regular intervals. This will help improve nail quality.

Apart from nails, one also needs to trim and maintain the cuticles as they also play a key role in nail care.

Maintaining hygiene and keeping the nails clean and dry are also important to protect them.

Apart from these tips, it is also advised to maintain a healthy diet by including lots of protein-rich and iron-rich food items in your diet. You may also consult a dermatologist to take supplements.

