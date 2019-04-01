Lok Sabha Election 2019: Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh among 200 writers to appeal to citizens to 'vote out hate politics'

Over 200 writers from across the country, including Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy and Amitav Ghosh, have signed a petition ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, appealing to citizens to vote against 'hate politics' and for an 'equal and diverse India.'

The Indian Cultural Forum has shared this appeal, urging people to vote out hate politics. The petition sheds light on the incidents of intimidation and censorship that writers, artists and filmmakers have gone through, the citizens who have been lynched and discriminated against on the basis of caste and religious differences, and the hate politics that has been used to create fear and divide the country.

Writers, filmmakers and artists such as Girish Karnad, TM Krishna, Urvashi Butalia, Shanta Gokhale and Anand Teltumbde among others have signed this appeal to all citizens to vote for an India that 'renews the promises made by our Constitution.'

Read the full text of the appeal:

Let us vote against hate politics. Let us vote for an equal and diverse India.

The upcoming election finds our country at the crossroads. Our Constitution guarantees all its citizens equal rights, the freedom to eat, pray and live as they choose, freedom of expression and the right to dissent. But in the last few years, we have seen citizens being lynched or assaulted or discriminated against because of their community, caste, gender, or the region they come from. Hate politics has been used to divide the country; create fear; and exclude more and more people from living as full-fledged citizens. Writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians and other cultural practitioners have been hounded, intimidated, and censored. Anyone who questions the powers-that-be is in danger of being harassed or arrested on false and ridiculous charges.

All of us want this to change. We don’t want rationalists, writers and activists to be hounded or assassinated. We want stern measures against violence in word or deed against women, dalits, adivasis and minority communities. We want resources and measures for jobs, education, research, healthcare and equal opportunities for all. Most of all, we want to safeguard our diversity and let democracy flourish.

How do we do this? How do we bring about the change we need so urgently? There are many things we need to do and can do. But there is a critical first step.

The first step, the one we can take soon, is to vote out hate politics. Vote out the division of our people; vote out inequality; vote against violence, intimidation and censorship. This is the only way we can vote for an India that renews the promises made by our Constitution. This is why we appeal to all citizens to vote for a diverse and equal India.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.