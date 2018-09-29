Legendary harmonium artiste Pandit Tulsidas Borkar passes away in Mumbai, aged 83

The legendary harmonium artiste Pandit Tulsidas Borkar passed away in a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, 28 September 2018, after a brief illness. He was 83.

Borkar had been admitted to the Nanavati Super-speciality Hospital where he breathed his last around 10.44 am, said an official spokesperson.

"He was suffering from a chest infection and had difficulties in breathing," said an attending medico.

Born in Borim, Goa, on 18 November 1934, Borkar was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contributions to Indian music.

Pandit Borkar, who first learned music from his mother, Jaishree Borkar, is renowned for designing a new model of the harmonium which involved raising the level of the keyboard that was crafted and manufactured by Dashrath Bengude.

He also conducted extensive research to improve the tonal quality, tuning and other technical aspects of the instrument, which gave different visual and sound dimensions to the harmonium. He once said in an interview: "A true artiste is one who understands the strong and weak points of his instrument, assimilates the good points of his instrument and makes the most of them."

He was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademic Award, 2005, among many other national and international honours, besides taking part in music concerts all over India, US, Europe, Africa, Middle-East, South Asia and recording solo for top music companies in the world.