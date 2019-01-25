Krishna Sobti, Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi award-winning Hindi fiction writer, passes away aged 94

Renowned Hindi littérateur Krishna Sobti passed away on 25 January in New Delhi. Her final rites will be performed in the evening at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, reports Jagran.

The author breathed her last in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months, Ashok Maheshwari, a friend and managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, said.

"She was about to complete her 94 years in February, so an age factor was there no doubt. For the last one week, she was in the ICU. Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware of her thoughts, about what was happening in the society," Maheshwari added.

Born in 1925 in Gujrat (in Pakistan’s Punjab Province), Sobti was known for experimenting with new writing styles and creating bold and daring characters in her stories who were ready to accept all challenges. Her language was highly influenced by the intermingling of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi cultures.

The writer’s choice of subjects ranged from the Partition, and relationships between man and woman, to the changing dynamics of Indian society and the gradual deterioration of human values.

Some of her celebrated works include Daar Se Bichhudi, Mitro Marjani, Zindaginama, Dil-o-Danish, Badalom Ke Ghere, Ai Ladki and Gujarat Pakistan Se Gujarat Hindustan. Several of her works have been translated into other Indian languages and also in Swedish, Russian and English.

She has been the recipient of many coveted awards in the past, including Hindi Akademi Awards, Shiroman Awards, Maithli Sharan Gupt Samman, Sahitya Akademi Fellowship (1996) and Padma Bhushan (2010). She was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980 and the Jnanpith Award in 2017.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India

