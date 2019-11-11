Associate Partner

Kolkata Jazzfest 2019: Lisbeth Quartett, The Bodhisattwa Trio, Wolfgang Haffner Band, among 10 bands to perform

Living FP Staff Nov 12, 2019 14:55:38 IST

  • Jazzfest 2019 runs from 29 November to 1 December at The Dalhousie Insitutute, Kolkata.

  • The three day festival will feature 10 acts across 11 countries.

  • Find the line up of Kolkata Jazzfest 2019 below.

Jazzfest is among Kolkata’s oldest and most revered music festivals, bringing together a diverse set of performers from across the globe, and catering to a dedicated jazz audience.

The 2019 edition of festival runs from 29 November to 1 December at The Dalhousie Institute, Kolkata, featuring 10 bands from 11 countries.

The line-up for Jazzfest 2019:

Day One – Friday, 29 November, 2019

THIEFS (France)
Lisbeth Quartett (Germany)
Macha Gharibian Trio (France/Armenia)
Monoswezi (Mozambique, Norway, Sweden, Zimbabwe)

Day Two – Saturday, 30 November, 2019

The Bodhisattwa Trio (India)
Dainius Pulauskas Group (Lithuania)
The Great Harry Hillman (Switzerland)

Day Three – Sunday, 1 December, 2019

Dock in Absolute (Luxembourg)
Meddy Gerville Trio (France / Réunion)
The Wolfgang Haffner Band (Germany)

Previous editions of Jazzfest have seen performances by Grammy award winners Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, singer Joe Williams, virtuoso artist and producer L Shankar, Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny Garrett, drummer and composer Dafnis Prieto, multi-instrumentalist Shawn Lane, and guitarist John McLaughlin, among others.

See highlights from Jazzfest 2018 here:

JAZZFEST KOLKATA 2018 from Littlei Kolkata on Vimeo.

Tickets for Jazzfest 2019 will be available at the gate and online one week prior to the festival on the website.

The 2019 edition of Jazzfest runs from 29 November to 1 December, from 6 pm each day, at The Dalhousie Institue, Kolkata. Find more information here.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 14:55:38 IST

