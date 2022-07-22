Khandala, Mahabaleshwar and more: Weekend getaways around Mumbai to enjoy monsoon

Monsoon is the time when nature is at its greenest along with swelling rivers and waterfalls. If you live in Mumbai and are looking to make the most of monsoon, here are some getaways that are definitely worth considering

Monsoon might be the season when heavy rains constrict us to the four walls of our homes but it can also be about relaxation, enjoying scenic views and escaping the mundane everyday life. This is the time when nature is at its greenest along with swelling rivers and waterfalls.

If you live in Mumbai and are looking to make the most of monsoon, here are some getaways that are definitely worth considering:

1. Khandala

Situated in Pune, Khandala is one of the best destinations for nature lovers. The Pavana Lake in Khandala is a treat to your visual senses. Pay a visit to the Rajmachi Fort, Lohagad Fort and Visapur Fort. Don’t forget to visit the celebrity wax museum. Those who are adventurous can go to Imagica or Della adventures which are located nearby.

2. Kashid Beach

Located in an idyllic corner of the Konkan Coast, Kashid Beach is a vast stretch of white sand and crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Sea and is an ideal retreat for weekend relaxation.

3. Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is one of the best travel destinations during the monsoon, but the popular Venna Lake will be closed for tourists due to rains. Those who love history and treks can go to the Pratapgadh Fort. You can visit the renowned Mapro garden and have some freshly baked pizzas and sandwiches.

4. Bhandardara

Bhandardara is a very beautiful weekend destination that is close to Mumbai and is a trekkers' paradise, credit to its lush landscape which is characterised by green paddy, musical waterfalls and plenty of fresh air. You can come here to spend a weekend with the nature.

5. Karnala

Karnala is a perfect choice when you are looking for a short getaway from Mumbai during the monsoon. This place has a lot of greenery to soothe your eyes and provides you with sightseeing options. Karnala Bird Sanctuary is a famous tourist attraction which consists of more than 147 species of resident birds.

