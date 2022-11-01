Kerala Day 2022: From Pathiri to Palada payasam; 5 traditional dishes to cook on occasion
Pathiri is a very popular dish in the Malabar region. It is also a part of the Moplah cuisine as well
Kerala Day is celebrated annually on 1 November to celebrate the foundation of the state of Kerala. It is also called Kerala Piravi and is derived from the Malayalam word “piravi” which means birth. Kerala Piravi therefore literally translates to birth of Kerala.
This day is celebrated to mark the date on which the Malayalam-speaking regions were brought together into one state. The cuisine of Kerala is highly impacted by the history and culture of the state.
On this special day, people from Kerala dress traditionally, with women wearing kasavu sarees and men sporting mundus. Special dishes are also cooked on the occasion. If you are celebrating Kerala Piravi, here are some lip-smacking recipes you can try:
- Idiyappam and curry: Idiyappam and curry is one of the most enjoyed dishes in Kerala. This thin vermicelli is made from rice flour, salt and water. The strands together give texture to the Idiyappam. The dish is usually served with curries. It is also called ‘Noolappam’ in the state.
- Pathiri: Pathiri is a very popular dish in the Malabar region. It is a part of the Moplah cuisine as well. It is a pancake made of rice flour and is usually served with mutton or chicken curry.
- Malabar Parotta: This is a mouth-watering street food that originated in the Malabar region. The crispy and crumbly parotta melts in your mouth and leaves a sweet yet savoury taste. It is an all-time favourite of all age groups!
- Palada payasam: A sweet rice kheer made with palada is a delicacy made in different Kerala households during the festival of Onam and many other special occasions. It is made up of basic ingredients like milk, sugar, rice ada, and ghee. Rice ada is available easily in grocery stores in the state.
- Prawn Curry: This traditional prawn curry is made of salt, pepper and chilli. The gravy is made up of jaggery and, of course, coconut milk. The creamy curry is garnished with curry leaves and served with steamed rice or hot parottas.
