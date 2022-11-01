Kerala Day is celebrated annually on 1 November to celebrate the foundation of the state of Kerala. It is also called Kerala Piravi and is derived from the Malayalam word “piravi” which means birth. Kerala Piravi therefore literally translates to birth of Kerala.

This day is celebrated to mark the date on which the Malayalam-speaking regions were brought together into one state. The cuisine of Kerala is highly impacted by the history and culture of the state.

On this special day, people from Kerala dress traditionally, with women wearing kasavu sarees and men sporting mundus. Special dishes are also cooked on the occasion. If you are celebrating Kerala Piravi, here are some lip-smacking recipes you can try: