Kali Puja is a popular Hindu festival that is solely dedicated to Goddess Kali. This festival coincides with Laxmi Puja, which takes place during Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, Kali Puja will be celebrated on 24 October this year.

It is observed on the new moon day in the month of Kartik. As per the Gregorian calendar, Kali puja falls in the month of October/November every year. It is mainly celebrated in regions of eastern India including the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar’s Mithila region as well as in Bangladesh’s Chittagong, Sylhet, and Rangpur cities. Devotees perform the sacred puja at midnight and that is why it is also known as Mahanisha Puja or Shyama Puja.

On the occasion of Kali puja, here are some wishes, messages, and greetings to send to your family and friends.

– May Goddess Kali bring joy to you and your beloved ones. Wishing you a Happy Kali Puja!

-May the divine blessings of Maa Kali be with you at all times. Happy Kali Puja!

-I pray that Maa Kali gives you the strength and courage to fight all evil. Have a happy and blessed Kali Puja this year!

-May Maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges in life. I wish and pray that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Happy Kali Puja!

-On the festival of Kali Puja, I send my wishes to you and your family. Happy Kali Puja.

WhatsApp/Facebook Status:

-Wishing all my near and dear ones a very happy and prosperous Kali Puja this year.

– Goddess Kali has always protected us from evil. Let us worship and thank her for all her blessings. Happy Kali Puja to you and all!

– May Goddess Kali subtract all your negativity and add joy to your life. Happy Kali Puja.

