Julian Bream, legendary classical guitarist and multiple-Grammy award winner, dies at 87
The legendary British classical guitarist Julian Bream, who according to Royal Academy of Music was 'one of the most remarkable artists of the post-war era' passed away on 14 August at his home in Wiltshire.
The legendary British classical guitarist Julian Bream, who according to Royal Academy of Music was "one of the most remarkable artists of the post-war era" passed away on 14 August at his home in Wiltshire, reports BBC. While no causes of his death were reported, his management company confirmed Guardian that he had a peaceful death.
Bream, 87, has received four Grammy awards and 20 nominations in his illustrious career. Born in Battersea in 1933. Bream was primarily a self-taught guitarist. Later he went on to study the piano and cello at the Royal College of Music after receiving a scholarship. As the years passed, Bream's talent took him to places with a series of tours and engaging masterclasses and he emerged as one of the most prolific and best-selling recording artists in classical music.
From 1952 to 1955, he served his nation under UK's National Service scheme and was conferred with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 1964 and a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 1985.
Post his brief stint in the army, he worked with Peter Pears after replacing Benjamin Britten, whose many compositions are part of Bream's repertoire. In 1960, he founded the Julian Bream Consort, a period-instrument ensemble where Bream played the lute, an instrument he is often credited to have revived a wider interest among listeners and musicians alike. His expertise on both the guitar and lute enabled him to give a pathbreaking texture to the Elizabethan music.
In 2008, he set up The Julian Bream Trust to provide financial aid to the less-privileged-yet-gifted young music students. After an unfortunate accident in 2011, Bream had to discontinue making music owing to health concerns. In an interview with Guardian in 2013, he said, "There's nothing sad about not playing any more. The thing I feel a little annoyed about is that I know I'm a better musician than I was at 70, but I can't prove it."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
With Lihaaf, a quilting project, artist Arshi Ahmadzai and her collaborators embroider a challenge to patriarchy
Artist Arshi Ahmadzai brought together women from Najibabad to work on a seven-metre scroll as part of Lihaaf, a quilting project. The women are of varying ages, of Muslim faith, and belong to the Nat community.
Rahat Indori, renowned poet and lyricist, passes away aged 70 from COVID-19 complications
Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus the previous day.
From MS Subbulakshmi to Kangana Ranaut, tracing the journey of women in Indian cinema and the Padma awards
Padma awards have always eluded women in cinema, theatre and music. The ones who have broken the glass ceiling over the years share an interesting pattern which is representative of a creaking system of felicitation in the world of Indian art and culture.