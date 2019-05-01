JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anything but political

Hoda Katebi's blog JooJoo Azad (meaning "free bird" in Farsi) — described as a "radical anti-capitalist, intersectional feminist and body-positive political fashion blog" — already had a dedicated community of readers when an essay she wrote in 2017 propelled it further into the spotlight.

In "Please keep your American flags off my hijab", Iranian-American Katebi took apart artist Shepard Fairey's poster of a woman draped in a hijab composed of the Stars and Stripes.

Katebi provided a seven-point argument of what the poster got wrong, and in a later interview with the New York Times, she explained: “The only time you see a Muslim woman’s face everywhere is when it is created by a white American man,” she said. “We as Muslims are constantly trying to prove that we are American enough and that we have to wrap this country’s flag around us to be accepted.”

That quote is representative of Katebi's ability to articulate inconvenient truths — an ability that was on display in a 2018 TV interview with the network WGN: Meant to focus on her photobook on Tehran's street style and fashion, the hosts veered into talking about nuclear weapons and how "Iran couldn't be trusted". When Katebi countered with a question on America's role in the Middle east, the hosts chided her —

"A lot of Americans might take offense to that. You are an American. You don’t sound like an American when you say (that)."

Katebi's response? "That's because I've read."

That interview led to "Because We've Read", an international reading club that aims to "complicate, challenge and redefine the way we think about the world" and which, most recently, featured a conversation with Arundhati Roy as part of its February/March 2019 programming.

2019 has been an important year for 24-year-old Katebi. In addition to continuing her work with JooJoo Azad and Because We've Read, she has also executed a long-held dream and launched the Blue Tin Production Co-Op in Chicago, where she resides. It's America’s first clothing cooperative run by refugee and immigrant women and raised over $32,260 through a crowdfunding campaign. Speaking with The Good Trade about Blue Tin and its objectives, Katebi said, "We want to be able to set the bar in what clothing production can and should look like — but also, the industry in general: owned, run by, and managed by those doing the actual work on the ground.”

Some months before she launched Blue Tin, Firstpost interviewed Katebi over email. She discussed her experiences wearing the hijab as a child of Iranian immigrants in the US, the #BecauseWeveRead movement, and ethical fashion. Edited excerpts:

Could you talk about your personal relationship with fashion a little bit? You have previously spoken about the 'othering’ you experienced in school when you decided to start wearing the hijab, and the role that dressing well played in that context…

I started wearing the hijab in Grade Six, and it was from that moment that I truly understood the power of fashion as a mode of politics, communication, and identity. I was physically assaulted, constantly verbally assaulted, and internalised Islamophobia. I tried to use clothes (unsuccessfully) as a way to assimilate and therefore feel accepted, but no matter how much I tried to make my body look like my classmates', the hijab never allowed me to be seen as "American" in the eyes of Americans. So, I eventually learned to say "fuck it" and use my clothing as a mode of resistance. Why hide my culture, be shamed about my religion when there is so much depth and beauty to my identity? Fashion has now become an avenue for me to unapologetically celebrate myself, Eastern beauty, my culture, and my religion — and that, in and of itself, is a form of resistance to white supremacy and Islamophobia.

The WGN interview led you to found Because We’ve Read, and the group is engaging in many critical conversations on global issues. What does the road ahead for Because We've Read look like, and what are some of the things you're hoping to accomplish with it?

Yes! #BecauseWeveRead is a radical, international book club aimed to challenge and redefine our understandings of the world and our place within it! Since its launch in April 2018, we already have over 30 chapters around the world, from Delhi to Lahore to Tehran to London, and tens of thousands of readers around the world! We've built relationships with amazing publishers such as Haymarket Books, and have had incredible brilliant guests join us for our monthly YouTube live discussions on the books such as Naomi Klein. Our chapters have also been simultaneously engaged in important, community organising efforts, launching everything from fundraisers for a prison book drive to hosting sold-out panels focused on political education and community engagement. We also have donated hundreds of books to communities and readers in-need.

Moving forward, we're hoping to continue to expand our membership and chapters, specifically in the "subaltern" world (i.e. Africa, Asia, and South America) and build toward larger global community organising efforts

The editorial you wrote about Shepard Fairey’s American flag on a hijab poster was one that resonated with a lot of readers. And it's a really striking example of how the personal and the political come together in the ideas you articulate. Was that a difficult essay to write?

I actually wrote that essay at 2 am, after laying in bed wide awake and frustrated for several hours. I pulled out my laptop, and started putting everything I was feeling and thinking on a page, cleaned and organised my thoughts, and published the piece and went back to bed, at around 6 am! It was difficult to write only in being able to find the words to adequately express everything I was feeling at the time. I had to figure out why I was so frustrated, and explored that through my writing.

You planned to launch an androgynous fashion line, with womenswear as the norm, rather than menswear. Could you tell us a little about that, and how it reflects your philosophy, and how you intend to retail it? Will it be wholly created by the collective of immigrant seamstresses you've been working with?

I'd describe it less as "womenswear" and more androgynous. I think the distinction between "women's" and "men's" clothing is a silly distinction that only serves to deepen a normalisation of cis (i.e. non-trans) bodies, as well as the creation of a blueprint of highly-gendered ideas of bodies via creating a distinction of how "women" and "men" should dress. I want to challenge that notion and also challenge the notion that this concept is a Western concept, given the longstanding understanding of gender fluidity within our Middle Eastern, Muslim, South Asian cultures.

The collection will be produced with the refugee and low-income immigrant women's sewing co-operative (Blue Tin) I've launched in Chicago. This project has been such a labour of love.

Is there a way for fast fashion to also be ethical fashion?

No, never. I've previously written on JooJoo Azad about how gender-based violence is wholly inherent in fast-fashion production, as, central to the fast-fashion industry is a model of fashion production that centers time and quantity. The very nature of fast-fashion imposes unrealistic standards of fashion production that creates an environment which renders violence, and particularly violence against women, inevitable.

It's incredibly important that we support and uplift garment workers, listen to their voices and stories, and follow their leadership. We will never be able to challenge fast-fashion and move toward systemic change without centering garment workers and following their lead. They are incredibly brilliant, strong, and know the way forward, despite how much our societies might make us think otherwise.

