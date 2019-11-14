Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: Elizabeth Gilbert, Dexter Filkins among names featured in second list of speakers

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) announced its second list of speakers for the 13th edition, which includes names such as Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of the acclaimed novel Eat, Pray, Love and journalist Dexter Filkins, who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his reportage from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The 2020 edition will also feature activist Anuradha Bhagwati, known for her work, Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience, journalist Ravish Kumar, and noted Indian poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra.

Bestselling author Åsne Seierstad, the former Minister of European Affairs for Portugal and author of The Dawn of Eurasia, Bruno Maçães, columnist Fintan O'Toole and acclaimed actress and author of several cookbooks Madhur Jaffrey will also be among the attendees at JLF, which will be held at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur from 23 January to 27 January.

Also attending the event is Editorial Director, Managing Director, President and Chairman of Condé Nast, the Chairman of the Victoria & Albert Museum, author Nicholas Coleridge. The second list of the line-up of speakers includes Roshan Ali, author of Ib's Endless Search for Satisfaction, Parvati Sharma, author of the historical biography, Jahangir: An Intimate Portrait of a Great Mughal, Ramnath Goenka and the UK's poet laureate, Simon Armitage.

The first list of the 2020 line-up which was released late October included names such as Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stephen Greenblatt, Man Booker Prize-winner Howard Jacobson and renowned author Suketu Mehta, among others.