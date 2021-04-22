Living

Islamic scholar and Padma awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passes away aged 96 in Delhi

Through the course of his lifetime, Khan wrote 200 books that advocated spirituality and prophetic wisdom. He also established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality in 2001 in a bid to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful co-existence in a multicultural society.

FP Staff April 22, 2021 10:43:32 IST
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away following COVID-19 related complications. He was 96. Image via Twitter@husainhaqqani

Islamic scholar and Padma Bhushan-awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away on 21 April. He was 96.

Khan was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi on 12 April, after testing positive for COVID-19 .

Taking to Twitter to condole the death of the scholar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said of Khan: "He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment."

Born in 1925 at Azamgarh, Khan received most of his education in a traditional seminary. He was known to be a peacenik who crusaded against extremism and orthodox interpretations of holy scriptures. He was also known to have urged the Muslim community to forgo its claims on the land in Ayodhya over the Babri Masjid conflict.

Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, in 2000. The Government of India had announced in January 2021 that he would be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 12:32:11 IST

