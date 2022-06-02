Is black pepper good for your health? Here are some benefits

If you are a fitness enthusiast and want to quickly lose weight then adding black pepper to your daily diet is a must. Take a look at some of the benefits that make it the King of Spices.

Black pepper is one of the most used spices in the Indian kitchens with loads of benefits. Made by grinding peppercorns, it not only acts as a flavour enhancer but also helps in weight loss and digestion. If you are a fitness enthusiast and want to quickly lose weight then adding this to your daily diet is a must.

Let’s have a look at some of its benefits that make it the King of Spices:

Good for Digestion:

Black pepper helps in good digestion as it leads to the release of hydrochloric acid by the stomach which helps in the breakdown of proteins and prevents gastrointestinal diseases. It clears our gut of toxins, and increases the good bacteria that helps to keep acidity away.

Promotes Weight Loss

Research suggests that piperine in black pepper helps to fight the formation of fat-cells leading to weight loss. It is also low in calories and thus can be an easy replacement for those high-calorie dressings.

Helps treat dandruff

Black pepper is believed to be effective in the treatment of dandruff. Add some crushed black pepper to the curd and then apply it on your scalp and let it dry for 30 minutes at least. Make sure that the black pepper is not added in excess quantities as that may lead to burning of your scalp. Do not use shampoo for the next 24 hours as that may have side effects.

Maintaining Oral health

Piperine’s antibacterial properties help to relieve toothaches and dental issues. Mix equal amounts of salt and pepper in water and apply the mixture on your gums. For toothache, mix black pepper with clove oil and apply to the affected area.

Helps to reduce joint pain

If you have joint pain or arthritis, you don’t have to be worried because pepper has medical properties that help to reduce it. This is due to the anti-inflammatory properties of the much-used kitchen ingredient.