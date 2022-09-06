One of the most common causes include eye strain caused by looking at a computer screen for a long time or driving long distances. However, here are some home remedies to rescue you from that itching sensation.

Constant exposure to pollution and dust causes itching in the eyes. It can be really uncomfortable and usually obstructs clear vision. Itching in the eyes is usually caused by an allergy or a condition known as dry eye syndrome. You may have itching of the eyelids, at the base of the eyelashes. Knowing the cause of the itchy eyes helps to utilise the most effective remedy. Each of our eyes has a tear duct in the inner corner that helps excess tears to drain from your eyes to your nose. These ducts are known as puncta and contain a lacrimal caruncle which is made up of glands that release oils to protect our eyes against bacteria.

One of the most common causes include eye strain caused by looking at a computer screen for a long time or driving long distances. However, here are some home remedies to rescue you from that itching sensation:

Radish: You can make juice from radish leaves. Consuming this juice is believed to be good for eye health. It helps to relieve you of the burning sensation and itching in the eyes.

Cucumber Slices: Cucumber contains vitamins like B6 and riboflavin and also has calcium and magnesium. It is one of the most beneficial and easily available ingredients for the eyes. The high water content present in it moisturises and hydrates the skin around the eyes. Cucumber is rich in antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and irritation. It provides a soothing effect on the eyes and helps in reducing the itching sensation.

Tea Bags: The epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) present in green tea deals with surface inflammation in dry eyes. Hence, its application may provide relief from itchy and dry eyes.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to deal with eye infections that may lead to itchy eyes. You may use sandalwood to make a decoction. You can use it to wash your eyes.

Cold Compress: Use a cold compress on your eyes to significantly soothe the eyes and reduce itchiness. It helps to reduce the swelling and redness and also provides moisture to your eyes.

