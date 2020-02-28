International Booker Prize Longlist 2020: Indie publishers dominate race for the year's best fiction title

The longlist for this year's International Booker Prize was announced on 27 February. Thirteen novels are vying for the prestigious £50,000 award, meant to be split equally between the author and translator. The shortlist, which will be announced on 2 April, will fetch the writers and translators a cash prize of £1,000. As noted by The Guardian, this year's longlist is dominated by small publishing houses, racing past press giants.

Longlist for the International Booker Prize 2020:

Willem Anker (South Africa), translated by Michiel Heyns — Red Dog (Pushkin Press)

Shokoofeh Azar (Iran) — The Enlightenment of The Greengage Tree (Europa Editions)

Gabriela Cabezón Cámara (Argentina), translated by Iona Macintyre and Fiona Mackintosh — The Adventures of China Iron (Charco Press)

Jon Fosse (Norway), translated by Damion Searls — The Other Name: Septology I – II (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

Nino Haratischvili (Georgia), translated by Charlotte Collins and Ruth Martin — The Eighth Life (Scribe UK)

Michel Houellebecq (France), translated by Shaun Whiteside — Serotonin (William Heinemann)

Daniel Kehlmann (Germany), translated by Ross Benjamin — Tyll (Quercus)

Fernanda Melchor (Mexico), translated by Sophie Hughes — Hurricane Season (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

Yoko Ogawa (Japan), translated by Stephen Snyder — The Memory Police (Harvill Secker)

Emmanuelle Pagano (France), translated by Sophie Lewis and Jennifer Higgins — Faces on the Tip of My Tongue (Peirene Press)

Samanta Schweblin (Argentina), translated by Megan McDowell — Little Eyes (Oneworld)

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld (Netherlands), translated by Michele Hutchison — The Discomfort of Evening (Faber & Faber)

Enrique Vila-Matas (Spain), translated by Margaret Jull Costa and Sophie Hughes — Mac and His Problem (Harvill Secker)

Every year, the International Booker Prize is awarded to a book translated into English and published either in the United Kingdom or Ireland. The judges considered a total of 124 books before announcing the 13-book long list.

The longlist was selected by a panel of five judges, chaired by Ted Hodgkinson, head of literature and spoken word at Southbank Centre. The panel also comprises Lucie Campos, director of the Villa Gillet; Man Booker International Prize-winning translator and writer Jennifer Croft; LA Times Book Prize for Fiction-winning author Valeria Luiselli and writer, poet and musician Jeet Thayil, whose novel Narcopolis was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2012.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.