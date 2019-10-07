Inspiring Conversation with Udit Sheth - Episode 42

In a country that isn’t known to take risks when it comes to radical ventures, Mr Udit Sheth created Transstadia, a one-of-its-kind arena for sports, in Ahmedabad.

Agnelo Rajesh, Chairman for St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures had the pleasure of chatting with him, on the 42nd episode of Inspiring Conversations, a platform that has the sole purpose of inspiring people and budding entrepreneurs by conveying stories of achievers, who have been there and done that.

The episode focusses on what it takes to be an entrepreneur, how just a bright idea isn’t enough, but there are a thousand things and roadblocks that an entrepreneur needs to overcome to see it through.

Let’s take a look at how Udit Sheth did it, and get a few tips on how you can also make your business dreams come true.

This is a partnered post.