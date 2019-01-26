Thithurta Hua Gantantra: Reading Harishankar Parsai's satirical reflections on our democratic 'climate'

Extreme income inequality, neglected socialist manifestos, communal politics and populist schemes — nothing much has changed for India since 1970, when Harishankar Parsai's satire Thithurta Hua Gantantra was first published. The sun of progress and development is yet to dawn upon India's shivering democracy. Here's a reading of an excerpt from Parsai's much-relevant social commentary, on India's 70th Republic Day.

