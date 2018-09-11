In Kargil, a museum tells stories of an abandoned trade route through everyday objects

Attics – typically full of old clothes and broken toys tucked away in boxes, with cobwebs lining walls – are intriguing places. Small, everyday objects lie strewn in these lofts just below the rooftops of houses, making them museums of countless stories of the families who may have lived downstairs.

In Kargil, halfway between Srinagar and Leh, is one such family home whose attic houses a real museum.

The Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum of Central Asia and Kargil is home to a plethora of objects of everyday use left behind by travelling salesmen and officers, who traversed through the trade route in Kargil nearly a century ago, and halted at a caravanserai (inn) — the ancestral house of the Munshis.

In 1915, Munshi Aziz had opened an inn and a wholesale and retail shop here that catered to elite customers. Five years later, he set up Munshi Aziz Bhat & Sons, a family business, in the serai. His descendants, brothers Gulzar and Aijaz Munshi, turned this wooded structure into a museum in 2004, modelling it on the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, England after being encouraged by Jacqueline Fuchs, a researcher studying trade routes passing through Kargil.

After Partition, traders no longer travelled along this old path. Eventually, the caravanserai had to shut shop in the 1950s, and it was only in the 1980s that the brothers found articles ranging from central Asian silk textiles to uniforms left behind by British officials in the attic. “A bulk of the material in the museum was sourced from the Munshis' caravanserai,” said Latika Gupta, who was sanctioned a museum fellowship nearly three years ago by the India Foundation for the Arts and INLAKS to re-curate the family-owned and run permanent exhibit in the Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum.

The museum is an eclectic collection of the ‘rubbish’ left behind on the topmost floor of the serai by these travelers. There was little that could be traditionally termed as art, they were just everyday things that held stories, she said in her talk at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.

Latika began her four-month long curation project by separating these numerous objects, framing and structuring them in context. The attic, which was otherwise a narrative of a fascinating history, was lacking only in terms of not being a traditional museum; an uninformed viewer could be left flummoxed in the absence of collectibles that are either considered art or rare artifacts or deemed objects that could be 'monetarily valuable', she said.

The trick then, was to make day-to-day objects museum-worthy and relatable.

Speaking about the four-month long curation process, Latika said that the sheer number of things that were left behind in the attic was remarkable. These pieces from the lives of people who lived and travelled around those parts make a museum like Munshi Aziz Bhat a community space — one which is connected to the people who have been part of an alternative history along the border.

With the help of translators, Latika also conversed with families of local porters who walked through the mountain passes during the pre-1947 trade. While a woman waved her off with the sharp rebuke, “Don’t ask me about the trade routes, I looked after the home,” others like Lala Binde, a shopkeeper whose Sikh family has been living in the village for four generations, contributed to the museum’s collection. A British passport belonging to his grandfather, Lala Amar Chand, is on display. Amar Chand was a trader from Hoshiarpur but the passport was in fact issued in Kashgar.

Prominent families have also donated collectibles from their own houses, such as animal teeth and old rings to the museum. Patrons have a role to play in creating such a space, Latika said. Gulzar Munshi runs a school in the district and holds a position in the government office. The Munshis, who look after much of the political and cultural capital in the area, continue to be one of the prominent families in Kargil.

According to Latika, many locals thus argue that the Munshis have on display articles that don’t belong to them, that these pieces have been stolen. “The things should have been thrown into the river,” they say.

While in Kargil, Latika divided the Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum and its artifacts into three sections: the inn, the shop and the caravan. While cosmetics and intricately woven headgear are part of the shop, the inn houses objects like Czechoslovakian enamelware. Uniforms of foreign officials, caps, fur coats, boots and ammunition are a part of this collection that also includes imported personal items such as soaps, razor blades, buttons, shaving brushes, stationery, dye boxes, lamps, manuscripts, pamphlets and jewelry. A medicine cabinet holds pens, ink bottles and Aziz’s personal belongings as well.

Articles from Mumbai, Kolkata, Tokyo; wine bottles dating up to 1919 brought from Karachi tell stories of a pre-Partition trade route which has largely been left undocumented.

Extremely intimate telegrams between traders, like the customary, ‘If you do not return my money, I will beat you into pulp’ warning had found their way into the Munshis’ attic. How they wound up there will remain a mystery, Latika said.

The Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum is a sharp contrast to the well-funded Central Asian Museum in Leh. With a staff of six, including the Munshi brothers and a nephew who looks after the collectibles, the museum receives scant visitors in six months every year during which it stays open before the snow takes over and all routes to Kargil are shut off. Electricity is erratic and there are no screens available to separate the different sections of the attic, Latika said.

But for Kargil, which largely came to prominence after the war in 1999, the museum has become a site that narrates a different set of stories of the people and of the place that was previously bypassed by tourists en route the culturally enriching district of Leh.