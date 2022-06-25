Improves digestion, regulates Blood Pressure: Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares benefits of lotus stem

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and termed it as a 'versatile vegetable'. She further wrote that it is full of powerful nutrients that are good for health

Lotus stem commonly known as Kamal Kakdi is a popular vegetable in India. The crisp texture and somewhat sweet flavor of Kamal Kakdi is quite well-known. You can now comsume lotus root in a number of forms such as lotus root chips, lotus root soup, lotus root tea and more.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and termed it as a “versatile vegetable”. She further wrote that it is full of powerful nutrients that are good for health.

Have a look at her post here:

Batra has pointed towards the following benefits of lotus stem:

It helps to improve digestion:

The woody, fleshy lotus root is full of dietary fiber, which is known to bulk up stool and facilitate bowel movements. Lotus root helps to deal with the symptoms of constipation and even optimises nutrient absorption with the secretion of gastric and digestive juices which stimulate peristaltic motion in the smooth intestinal muscles to ease bowel movements.

Cuts down the risk of Anemia:

Lotus root is rich in iron and copper, and it leads to the production of red blood cells, reduces the risk of developing symptoms of anemia and increases blood flow. It helps to stimulate blood circulation and increases organ oxygenation.

Regulates Blood Pressure:

The large amount of potassium found in lotus root helps to maintain a proper balance between the body fluids and also counteracts the impact of sodium in our bloodstream. Potassium is a vasodilator that relaxes blood vessels and by reducing the contraction and rigidity, it leads to an increase in the blood flow and also reduces the strain on the cardiovascular system.

Provides mental clarity:

Vitamin B complex contains pyridoxine. It interacts directly with the neural receptors in the brain that impact the mood and the overall mental state. It also helps to control irritability, headaches, and stress levels.

