If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

The e-commerce giant, Amazon is set to mark the 73rd Independence Day with its Annual Freedom Sale 2019. The sale which went live on August 7 for Prime members is now open for regular members from August 8 and will last until August 11.

The ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ brings attractive discounts and offers on millions of products across various categories such as smartphones, electronics, furniture and fashion among others. The four-day sale will include a combination of limited-period deals as well as regular discounts.

Smartphones are one of the biggest discount categories this time as Amazon India is offering up to 40% off on the purchase of smartphones during the sale period. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone, now would be the right time to splurge!

The OnePlus 7 series is getting the biggest discount till date which is further sweetened by instant discount offers and numerous other bundled offers such as exchange offers, Amazon Pay cashback, no-cost EMI payment options and various other offers. This will allow you to buy the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro at a much lower price than the market rate.

OnePlus 7

Launched in June 2019, OnePlus 7 is a mid-range smartphone now selling on Amazon India at INR 32,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and at INR 37,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor and a long-lasting 3700mAH battery. It is equipped with Triple Rear Camera setup consisting of 48 + 16 + 5 MP camera system at the back and a 16 MP Front Camera.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Launched in May 2019, OnePlus 7 Pro is a premium smartphone now selling on Amazon India at INR 48,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, INR 52,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and INR 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The flagship phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. It comes with 48 + 16 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras and 16 MP Front Camera.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Offers and Discounts on OnePlus 7 Series

During the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount (maximum INR 1500) to the SBI credit card users. If you are upgrading from an older smartphone, you can get an exchange offer up to INR 11,000 on your new purchase. Moreover, you can grab an additional exchange offer of INR 3,000 and INR 2000 on OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 respectively, which is over and above the normal exchange value of your older smartphone.

Also, there are no-cost EMI options available using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and other select credit and debit cards. Apart from this, if you use Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a 5% instant discount up to INR 750.

The OnePlus 7 series is one of the most value for money phones you can buy right now. And, with Amazon Freedom Sale you can fulfil all your shopping desires and shop your heart out at lucrative prices. These deals and offers are something you cannot afford to miss at all!