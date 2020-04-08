Hugo Awards 2020: List of finalists announced, Indian writer Shiv Ramdas nominated for his short story

The finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, which celebrate the best work in science fiction or fantasy, were announced on 7 April, and included in the list is Indian writer Shiv Ramdas nominated for his short story, And Now His Lordship Is Laughing.

To be conferred upon the winners at the 78th annual WorldCon, the 2020 Hugo Awards will honour writers and editors in 17 categories, at what will be an entirely virtual convention in keeping with the safety concerns that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards will be announced on 1 August, 2020. The list of finalists comprises acclaimed works produced in 2019 such as Kameron Hurley's The Light Brigade and Charlie Jane Anders' The City in the Middle of the Night in the Best Novel category, as well as Seanan McGuire's In An Absent Dream and Becky Chambers' To Be Taught If Fortunate which have been nominated in the Best Novella category.

Ramdas' short story is set in the Bengal of the pre-independence era and is centered on an old woman who makes beautiful dolls, and how she stands up to the colonial regime. Other finalists in this category are Rivers Solomon's Blood Is Another Word for Hunger, the story of a young slave girl, and SL Huang's As the Last I May Know, an alternate history which describes the consequences of what could have been.

Find the full list of finalists below:

Best Novel

The City in the Middle of the Night, Charlie Jane Anders

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow

The Light Brigade, Kameron Hurley

A Memory Called Empire, Arkady Martine

Middlegame, Seanan McGuire

Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

Best Novella

To Be Taught, If Fortunate, Becky Chambers

Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom, Ted Chiang

The Haunting of Tram Car 015, P. Djèlí Clark

This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone

In an Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire

The Deep, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes

Best Novelette

For He Can Creep, Siobhan Carroll

Omphalos, Ted Chiang

Away with the Wolves, Sarah Gailey

Emergency Skin, NK Jemisin

The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye, Sarah Pinsker

The Archronology of Love, Caroline M Yoachim

Best Short Story

Do Not Look Back, My Lion, Alix E Harrow

As the Last I May Know, SL Huang

And Now His Lordship Is Laughing, Shiv Ramdas

Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island, Nibedita Sen

Blood Is Another Word for Hunger, Rivers Solomon

A Catalog of Storms, Fran Wilde

Best Series

Winternight, Katherine Arden

The Expanse, James SA Corey

Luna, Ian McDonald

InCryptid, Seanan McGuire

Planetfall, Emma Newman

The Wormwood Trilogy, Tade Thompson

Best Related Work

Joanna Russ, Gwyneth Jones

The Pleasant Profession of Robert A Heinlein, Farah Mendlesohn

2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech, Jeannette Ng

The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, Mallory O’Meara

Becoming Superman: My Journey From Poverty to Hollywood, J. Michael Straczynski

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, Kieron Gillen, illustrated by Stephanie Hans

The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: Okay, Kieron Gillen, illustrated by Jamie McKelvie & Matt Wilson

Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, Marjorie Liu, illustrated by Sana Takeda

LaGuardia, Nnedi Okorafor, illustrated by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin

Paper Girls, Volume 6, Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Cliff Chiang & Matt Wilson

Mooncakes, Wendy Xu & Suzanne Walker

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Good Omens

Russian Doll, Season One

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

Doctor Who: Resolution

The Expanse: Cibola Burn

The Good Place: The Answer

The Mandalorian: Redemption

Watchmen: A God Walks into Abar

Watchmen: This Extraordinary Being

Best Editor, Short Form

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

CC Finlay

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Sheila Williams

Best Editor, Long Form

Sheila Gilbert

Brit Hvide

Diana M. Pho

Devi Pillai

Miriam Weinberg

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Galen Dara

John Picacio

Yuko Shimizu

Alyssa Winans

Best Semiprozine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Escape Pod

Fireside

FIYAH

Strange Horizons

Uncanny

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers

Galactic Journey

Journey Planet

nerds of a feather, flock together

Quick Sip Reviews

The Rec Center

Best Fancast

Be the Serpent

The Coode Street Podcast

Galactic Suburbia

Our Opinions Are Correct

Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel

The Skiffy and Fanty Show

Best Fan Writer

Cora Buhlert

James Davis Nicoll

Alasdair Stuart

Bogi Takács

Paul Weimer

Adam Whitehead

Best Fan Artist

Iain Clark

Sara Felix

Grace P. Fong

Meg Frank

Ariela Housman

Elise Matthesen

