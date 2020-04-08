Hugo Awards 2020: List of finalists announced, Indian writer Shiv Ramdas nominated for his short story

The finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, which celebrate the best work in science fiction or fantasy, were announced on 7 April, and included in the list is Indian writer Shiv Ramdas nominated for his short story, And Now His Lordship Is Laughing.
To be conferred upon the winners at the 78th annual WorldCon, the 2020 Hugo Awards will honour writers and editors in 17 categories, at what will be an entirely virtual convention in keeping with the safety concerns that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The awards will be announced on 1 August, 2020. The list of finalists comprises acclaimed works produced in 2019 such as Kameron Hurley's The Light Brigade and Charlie Jane Anders' The City in the Middle of the Night in the Best Novel category, as well as Seanan McGuire's In An Absent Dream and Becky Chambers' To Be Taught If Fortunate which have been nominated in the Best Novella category.
Ramdas' short story is set in the Bengal of the pre-independence era and is centered on an old woman who makes beautiful dolls, and how she stands up to the colonial regime. Other finalists in this category are Rivers Solomon's Blood Is Another Word for Hunger, the story of a young slave girl, and SL Huang's As the Last I May Know, an alternate history which describes the consequences of what could have been.
Find the full list of finalists below:
Best Novel
The City in the Middle of the Night, Charlie Jane Anders
The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow
The Light Brigade, Kameron Hurley
A Memory Called Empire, Arkady Martine
Middlegame, Seanan McGuire
Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
Best Novella
To Be Taught, If Fortunate, Becky Chambers
Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom, Ted Chiang
The Haunting of Tram Car 015, P. Djèlí Clark
This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone
In an Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire
The Deep, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes
Best Novelette
For He Can Creep, Siobhan Carroll
Omphalos, Ted Chiang
Away with the Wolves, Sarah Gailey
Emergency Skin, NK Jemisin
The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye, Sarah Pinsker
The Archronology of Love, Caroline M Yoachim
Best Short Story
Do Not Look Back, My Lion, Alix E Harrow
As the Last I May Know, SL Huang
And Now His Lordship Is Laughing, Shiv Ramdas
Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island, Nibedita Sen
Blood Is Another Word for Hunger, Rivers Solomon
A Catalog of Storms, Fran Wilde
Best Series
Winternight, Katherine Arden
The Expanse, James SA Corey
Luna, Ian McDonald
InCryptid, Seanan McGuire
Planetfall, Emma Newman
The Wormwood Trilogy, Tade Thompson
Best Related Work
Joanna Russ, Gwyneth Jones
The Pleasant Profession of Robert A Heinlein, Farah Mendlesohn
2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech, Jeannette Ng
The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, Mallory O’Meara
Becoming Superman: My Journey From Poverty to Hollywood, J. Michael Straczynski
Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin
Best Graphic Story or Comic
Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, Kieron Gillen, illustrated by Stephanie Hans
The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: Okay, Kieron Gillen, illustrated by Jamie McKelvie & Matt Wilson
Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, Marjorie Liu, illustrated by Sana Takeda
LaGuardia, Nnedi Okorafor, illustrated by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin
Paper Girls, Volume 6, Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Cliff Chiang & Matt Wilson
Mooncakes, Wendy Xu & Suzanne Walker
Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Good Omens
Russian Doll, Season One
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
Doctor Who: Resolution
The Expanse: Cibola Burn
The Good Place: The Answer
The Mandalorian: Redemption
Watchmen: A God Walks into Abar
Watchmen: This Extraordinary Being
Best Editor, Short Form
Neil Clarke
Ellen Datlow
CC Finlay
Jonathan Strahan
Lynne M Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas
Sheila Williams
Best Editor, Long Form
Sheila Gilbert
Brit Hvide
Diana M. Pho
Devi Pillai
Miriam Weinberg
Navah Wolfe
Best Professional Artist
Tommy Arnold
Rovina Cai
Galen Dara
John Picacio
Yuko Shimizu
Alyssa Winans
Best Semiprozine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Escape Pod
Fireside
FIYAH
Strange Horizons
Uncanny
Best Fanzine
The Book Smugglers
Galactic Journey
Journey Planet
nerds of a feather, flock together
Quick Sip Reviews
The Rec Center
Best Fancast
Be the Serpent
The Coode Street Podcast
Galactic Suburbia
Our Opinions Are Correct
Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel
The Skiffy and Fanty Show
Best Fan Writer
Cora Buhlert
James Davis Nicoll
Alasdair Stuart
Bogi Takács
Paul Weimer
Adam Whitehead
Best Fan Artist
Iain Clark
Sara Felix
Grace P. Fong
Meg Frank
Ariela Housman
Elise Matthesen
Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 12:38:25 IST