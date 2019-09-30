How different types of people react when they get in an accident

The term “everyone’s an expert” is perhaps most appropriate than when referring to those behind the wheel. You wouldn’t think that the simple operation of vehicles could incite so much emotion, opinion and advice, but ask anyone with a ticket to ride a simple automotive query and you're bound to get a thesis on the dos and don’ts on the nuances of driving, traffic and road rules.

When it comes to accidents, the theories and blame games can get even more elaborate. It takes all kinds when it comes to road personalities and these personalities really shine through at the time of accidents. Here are the best of the worst you’ll encounter on the highway.

The Road Rage Ranger

They think they’re King Of The Road and don’t you dare honk or cut them off. Worst still is if you happen to bump their car. You’ll get a heart full of expletives at best, or a good knuckle sandwich if they’re really wound up.

The Drama Queen

The slightest scratch on their vehicle will make them see red. You don’t want to get into a fender bender with these emo motorists.

The Blame Gamer

No matter how many mistakes they make while driving, it will always be your fault with this blame-happy driver.

The Newbie

Voted ‘Most Honked At’, this learner’s license road rookie is going at 15km/hour. Touch his car and he’ll be all apologies - even if it is not his fault.

The Multitasker

The multitasker uses one hand for driving and another to check off tasks during their commute. You’ll see them catch up on emails, applying makeup or eat breakfast as they manoeuvre through rush-hour traffic. Usually his own doing, an accident is very inconvenient for this impatient fool, who will be rude and in a hurry - after all, he could be using the time to clear out his to-do list.

The Handset Hero

This guy isn’t technically breaking any rules, but by god you wish he’d get arrested for annoyingly conducting his wireless telephonic business with such aplomb. If you happen to bump into him, it’ll probably be because he was too busy making hand gestures instead of holding the steering wheel. He’s likely to continue his phone calls as you inspect your cars and exchange details.

Slowpoke In The Fast Lane

There’s always that driver who is cruising in the right lane, kilometres below the limit, oblivious to the fact that it’s called the fast lane because, well, you need to drive FAST. Super chilled out, in case of an accident, he'll probably want to exchange insurance details and mobile numbers to catch up for a drink later.

Loud Music Moron

This fella got his shades on, windows down and volume up to 11. He’s unlikely to have an accident though, as you can hear him from a mile away and his jarring hip hop screams “keep safe distance”. If you do happen to run into him on the road, he’s the type to call you “Bro” while subtly blaming you for his mistakes.

Big road personalities make for interesting journeys but it should not be at the cost of safety. Most road accidents can be easily avoided if road rules are followed diligently. So let’s leave the bravado behind when we get into the driver’s seat and join the #RoadToSafety movement to make Indian roads safe and drama free.

