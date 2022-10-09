If you are eager to know what the day looks like in terms of romance and finance, then read this space for more. New opportunities are on the way for Cancerians. Geminis should not be afraid to open up. Aries are advised to be open-minded. New business strategies will prove profitable for Taurus. Libras should keep a positive attitude when it comes to matters of the heart. Capricorns might get some delightful news today. Those who are looking to tie the knot might get marriage proposals. Sagittarius must avoid excessive use of their phone.

Check what’s in store for you this Sunday, 9 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): A rush of energy will find you this morning. Good vibes will allow you to feel stable within your relationships. Do not make assumptions about what someone is willing to do socially. Be open-minded. Avoid negative thoughts and people.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Staying positive may feel like a struggle for you today. It is important that you show yourself some extra love by shopping or eating your favourite dishes. Your business strategies will prove profitable for you. You will have a keen interest to learn something new this Sunday.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Romantic drama may brew within your social sphere under Sunday’s skies. Try not to get too involved in other people’s issues. Also, do not be afraid to gently point out if your friend has been acting selfish, lately. The good vibes today will encourage you to support your neighbourhood, so be sure to offer your patronage to small businesses.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Those who are unemployed and looking for jobs might get interview calls. Be focussed and dedicated to achieving your targets. New opportunities are on the way. Be ready for new changes in life. Be happy and spread positive vibes around.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Believe in yourself and you will receive blessings that have been in store for you. Be polite and listen to elders. Old disputes may re-emerge today, so don’t involve yourself in any complicated issues. Take time and practise yoga – this will increase your focus as well as productivity at work.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Flaunting your success could create issues at the workplace. Do not be too competitive in life, enjoy the success you have attained so far. It is a good time to invest in yourself. The vibes around you will deepen your important bonds. Take control of your life and make good use of it.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Keep a positive attitude when it comes to matters of the heart. It is a great time for flirting and romance. Your relationship conversations are going to be serious today. Business disputes will resolve in your favour. Your near and dear ones will support you.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Today, you might need to take extra steps to manage your stress levels. Do not be afraid to prioritise self-care, even if your to-do list still has a few boxes unchecked. You will feel motivated to handle your responsibilities by the second day of the day. Take time out for recharging and relaxation.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Take a responsible approach toward passion projects and artistic whimsies. You will find yourself coming up with new ideas, so be sure to document them. Try to avoid excessive use of your phone. Be ready to help others.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Dissatisfaction with your professional path could weigh heavily on your mood today. By evening, the day will prove to be fine for you. A faithful friend needs your support. Do whatever it takes to give it to them. You might get some delightful news towards the second half of the day.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The Sunday’s skies will be good for introspection and meditation. Your mind will be brimming with new fantasies and ideas. Avoid hopping between creative projects. You will have an opportunity to stabilise your mind, bringing forth your practical nature and good sense.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You will wake up feeling lazy and tired today. You will prefer staying at home to going out. Keep in mind that it’s okay to treat yourself every once in a while. Those who are unmarried might get marriage proposals.

