Check your horoscope for this Wednesday! Aries must not invest money in any tempting scheme. Taurus must not be afraid to follow their dreams. Geminis are advised to stay focused and productive at work. They should also plan their day well to make work easy. Cancerians are advised to join yoga classes or follow a fitness regime. Leos will reap good returns from their past investments. A salary hike or promotion is on the cards for Virgos. It will be a favourable day for Pisces in terms of finances, health and career. Scorpios should focus on doing well in life rather than thinking about the past. Check what the day holds for you on 9 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Today’s cosmic climate will put you in a social mood. You will connect with friends you haven’t met for a long time. Be sure to stay focused on the positive aspects of life. Be cautious on the financial front; avoid investing money in any tempting scheme.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You should pay special attention to the needs of your spouse or kids. Your financial condition will be stable. Some will think of investing in cryptocurrency. Singles will have to wait a bit longer to find their special someone. Do not be afraid to follow your dreams.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Stay focused and productive at work. Plan your day well and prioritise your tasks accordingly. Do not get too possessive about your romantic relationship. Avoid making poor financial decisions at work. Help those who come to you for advice.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The day will be a favourable one for those in business. Focus on the spiritual side of things. It is an auspicious day to invest in property. Join a yoga class or follow a fitness regime – all your health issues will fade away. Things will go smoothly at home and in the office.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Do not involve yourself in gossip. You will come across new earning opportunities today. Avoid needless expenditure and take control of your budget. Your past investments will reap good returns. It’s not a good time to start a new business. Working professionals will have a favourable day.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Focus on your career more than anything else. Your hard work will pay off as you will be appreciated by your clients. A salary hike or promotion is on the cards for some. Married couples will go on a romantic trip.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Good vibes will make you feel motivated. It is going to be a favourable day for career-oriented people. Look out for valuable tips to boost your immunity.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Focus on ways to move forward rather than thinking about the past. Avoid getting involved in any property matters. Be nice to people, especially elders. You might go out with family for a small outing or trip. You might face some financial issues today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Wednesday will bring huge business profits or economic gains. Good opportunities will flow on the career front. It is the right time to invest in land or stocks. The day will be favourable for artists.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Try to finish off your to-do list early, so that you can spend the rest of the day relaxing and eating your favourite food. It’s time you start pushing yourself to accept challenges and do better in life. Appreciate yourself once in a while- it will boost your confidence.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): The day will bring wealth, prosperity, and peace. You will plan on buying the home of your dreams. Follow a healthy diet and work out on a regular basis. Do not get angry if your routine gets disrupted today.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): It will be a favourable day in terms of finances, health and career. Those looking for jobs will get a chance to work with prestigious organisations. Business trips might keep you occupied today. Previous investments will yield good returns. Marriage is on the cards for many.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.