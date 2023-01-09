Here is what the day looks like on 9 January. Aries will be social, flirtatious, and passionate today. These vibes will help them forge new alliances. It may be difficult for Taurus to leave their home in the morning. Geminis should lean into their spiritual side. It may get difficult for Virgos to put on a happy face today. Nurturing others will give Scorpios a sense of empowerment. Capricorn will feel edgy today. They will find it difficult to conceal their frustration so they should stay away from those who irritate them. Pisces must be brave enough to follow their gut.

Check your fortune for 9 January

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be social, flirtatious, and passionate today. These vibes will help you forge new alliances. You may face issues later tonight if you abandon your responsibilities for fun. Take a step back from your social circle before you go to bed. You should make an effort to see the beauty in the world around you.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): It may be difficult for you to leave your home this morning. If you can’t lay low from your space, try to get in as much domestic bliss as you can before you head out into the world.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You should lean into your spiritual side today. Manifest your dreams and take action towards your goals. Your wit and natural charisma will make you the centre of attention today. The vibe could get a little tense in the evening and people may have a hard time showing their support for your aspirations.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will get a chance to release your emotional baggage. Practice self-love and embrace creativity to make the most of your day. You may face disharmony in the morning, so it will become important for you to find peace. Don’t be frustrated if there are obstacles in your path in the evening,

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You may feel a bit off of your game. You should take care to stay on track with your to-do lists and your responsibilities. You may become easily distracted by love but remember that it is okay to follow your heart and chat with a special someone. You might want to give yourself time for solitude in the evening.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): It may get difficult for you to put on a happy face today. You may be preoccupied with personal or professional matters, making you shut down temporarily. Brainstorm ways to solve your problems. Unrealistic expectations could lead to a reality check for you.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The day will be full of challenges for many of your family and friends. You will get support from beyond the veil. Your mind will be filled with creative ideas that are sure to boost your confidence and popularity. Draw boundaries with anyone looking to spoil your good mood.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Nurturing others will give you a sense of empowerment today. Use the cosmic energy as a natural healer and help friends, family members, and colleagues. Unpack any issues that may plague them. Remember to draw boundaries with manipulative characters or people who are not willing to grow.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be busy dreaming big and may lose touch with the present. You will be able to speak from the heart, especially when it comes to conversing with people who bring out your passionate side.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You may feel edgy today. You will find it difficult to conceal your frustration so stay away from those who irritate you. You will have a chance to stay grounded in the present and focus on your tasks. There may be tension later tonight

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Self-love is the key to thriving. You will feel comfortable and happy within your own skin. You will be an inspiration to the people around you. You should be careful of who you are sharing your secrets with.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The universe will ask you to listen to your heart. You should be brave enough to follow your gut. You should stay grounded in the present when you are working on your to-do list.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.