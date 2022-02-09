Horoscope today, 9 February: Check what's in store for all zodiac signs this Wednesday

Horoscope Today News, 8 February, 2022: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces.

The daily horoscope for you is here! Under Wednesday’s skies, some of the zodiac signs will finalise big deals and plans for their business. For others it’s the right time to start a new job.

Small tip for the day - most of the zodiac signs need to be alert about their enemies.

Check the daily horoscope for 9 February here:

Aries (21 March - 19 April):

Today, you will be worried about someone very dear to you. Some of you might face opposition at the workplace but that should not stop you from proving yourself at your job. Don’t pressure anyone to agree with you, let others think about what is right and wrong. Few of you will be apprehensive about your future. Under Wednesday’s skies, philosophical thoughts may influence you. Some eye-related health issues may trouble you as well.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

Your boss will pay a lot of attention to you, so do your best. Love and happiness will increase in your family, under Wednesday’s skies. You might plan a new business in the coming days. Your personality and character will be admired in society. Don’t harbour ill will for anyone and remember that most people have their own issues to handle.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

Some of you will be distracted at the workplace, but don’t let that affect your goals. The health and behaviour of your life partner will be a bit negative today. Sudden expenses may impact your bank balance, so better keep a check on it. Your mind will be agitated today, either with personal or financial work. Don’t start any new work today, it might not give you much gain.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

Today, you will spend quality time with your family and give much attention to your children as well. You will feel relieved after sharing your thoughts with your life partner. Your marital relationship will remain romantic under Wednesday’s skies. Your opponents may suddenly get active against you, so be cautious. Good news for unemployed people, as they may get job opportunities soon.

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

Students who are preparing for competitive exams may confront some dilemma or confusion. Your advice is going to benefit others. Your workplace friends will support you today and will make your work easy. Pay attention to your shortcomings and try to overcome them soon.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

Your close relationships may turn hostile, try not to behave badly with anyone today. For some, your love relationship may go through a sensitive phase. Few might face hindrances in your foreign travel, keep a check on all possible measures. Your efforts in any professional work will not fructify. Tip for the day - Shun your orthodox mentality and try to be a little liberal.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

People associated with politics may be confronted with some troubles. Your personal expenses will suddenly increase, so keep a check on all your expenditures. Many will face problems during any journey today, so be alert and cautious. Before signing any document, read it carefully and don’t make any hasty decisions. Don’t interfere in others’ disputes, it will be better if you focus on your own troubles. It would be better to spend some time in solitude today.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November):

Under today’s skies, couples will have a loving relationship. Some of you will get success in intellectual activities. Government employees may get promoted while others can expect an increase in salary. You will be the centre of attraction at social gatherings due to all your good work and influence. Today, all your work will be completed on time.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December):

Some of you will be worried about your family members. Legal matters may get delayed, but that does not mean you have lost the battle. Avoid mediating in others’ disputes and let them handle their own issues. You may complain of pain and stiffness in the body today. The hindrances coming in your ongoing work will get over soon. Students will be enthusiastic about their studies and assignments.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

You will develop a new perspective in life which will help you grow as a person. People will not agree with your ideas and suggestions today. Avoid investing in mutual funds as it will not be beneficial for you right now. Under Wednesday’s skies, there would be huge responsibilities put upon you.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February):

Your mind will be troubled with the fear of something undesirable. Don’t take health problems lightly and always keep a check on your blood pressure and sugar levels. You may complain of a headache and muscle pain today. Whenever you get time, try to get some rest. Tip for the day – always keep a focused mind in business, it will grow steadily. You will be in a foul mood today, but will cheer up as the day passes by.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March):

Some of you might finalise plans about a new business. Your colleagues will be happy with you today. Your boss will encourage you and appreciate you for all the good work done so far. Students may make a new study schedule soon. Love will increase in your marital relationship, which will bring you both closer. The day is favourable for visiting religious places or going on a pilgrimage with family.

