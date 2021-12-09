Horoscope Today News, 9 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here. Under Thursday’s skies, people are sure to find progress and growth that will help them in future. The day will be productive for people associated with industrial firms and construction work, as it’s the right time to make good choices. Those in love try to spend more time with your close ones.

Also, don’t forget to be kind when possible as the world is going through a hard time amid the pandemic.

Your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

People with this zodiac sign will be lucky in outlining new business today. Those into research work will see great success and positive outcomes. When concerning family time, listen carefully to the problems of the children as they need your attention. Also, your influence in the workplace will increase and that will make you more confident and smarter. Due to this, the daily routine will become a bit more chaotic and hectic. Try not to have any conflict with your partner.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Under Thursday’s skies, people into construction work will find progress and growth. For your hard work and dedication, everyone in the office will applaud you and love you for the commitment you put in. So, have a positive attitude towards work and everyone will like you. Many who are interested in taking the business forward, can take the cooperation of investors who will guide you wisely. The day will be a good one as it will completely be in your favour.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

For Geminis, today will be an important day where you will have discussions among eminent people. They will also give great importance to your advice by taking down notes. Those into partnership business will see monetary gains, so be wise and make decisions properly. The day can be demanding for the people associated with the administration, as work will be tense and chaotic.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 July):

People with this zodiac sign are advised not to discuss every issue with friends as everyone is not your best buddy. Under Thursday's skies, many will face difficulties in beginning new work, so don’t panic but start work slowly and with dedication. As for health-related issues, some might face stomach ache due to cold or change in weather.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

Leos are going to witness a very auspicious day today, be it in the financial sector or personal growth. Those into business will make big contracts, while those into relationships can take the step ahead for marriage. Many who are interested in new property or shops, can go ahead by investing into it as the day is auspicious.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

Virgos who are trying for a job will find one soon as your search ends. Be careful of enemies as few can harm you either physically or emotionally. Many who are facing pending work at the office will soon get a sigh of relief as the work will be completed. Among many who advise you about future plans, most importantly listen to your wife. She will give the best guidance.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

People with this zodiac sign are sure to plan a small vacation or go for a family function. Those interested in making new investments into business, can go ahead as the day is auspicious. Also, some who are into intellectual work, will get success and positive outcomes. Under Thursday's skies, the relationship between husband and wife will be very romantic, so make the most of it.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

Today is the right time, where you will find benefits coming your way out of the investments that you made earlier. For manufacturing related works, today is an auspicious day either to begin or take note of. Also, religious events or programs can take place at home for peace and prosperity. One tip for the day- stay focused towards your work and don’t look for results as every penny will be paid back.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Sagittarians, who are living abroad may face problems so be careful and wise. Those into business and work will attend an important meeting that will change your view about your work and growth. Also, try not to impose your feelings on others. Be strong to face it yourself. The day is excellent for love affairs, so, as much as possible try to spend time with close ones or partners.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorns, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. As much as possible spend time and also give required attention to them. To keep yourself fit, do yoga and exercise especially during the pandemic. Today will be a lucky day in terms of wealth. So don’t worry about the future much, things will fall into place.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

People with this zodiac sign will get success in starting new work today. Also, you will be in a happy mood so don’t worry much about what will happen, just go with the flow. As you have planned your future well, it will rightly go in the same manner. Those employed people who want to make business plans can go ahead, as it’s the right day and time too. Under Thursday’s skies, time is very auspicious for real estate traders so use it wisely.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

For Pisces, today will be a peaceful day. As much as possible, relax and do not take tension. If you face any argument, control your language and don’t use harsh words on any. Few young couples may face displeasure of the family so don’t make any rash decisions or jump to conclusions. Under Thursday’s skies, important expenses may come your way.