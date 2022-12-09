The daily astrological prediction is here! Aries could plan to invest in mutual funds this Friday. Taurus should not focus on petty quarrels and negativity. Geminis will be in a strong position today, as far as finances are concerned. Cancerians are advised to focus on wellness and work on their career goals. Leos must build a strong professional network. Virgos should pay attention to the needs of their close family and friends. For Scorpios, the day will be a mixed bag. Sagittarius must take out time for yoga or exercise. Check what the day holds for you on 9 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Your overall financial situation will be stable under Friday’s skies. Your elders will support you in any new venture. You could plan to invest in mutual funds. Disagreements with your partner could harm your relationship, so express yourself in a more coherent manner and work to resolve any miscommunications.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Jealousy or malicious behaviours could manifest within your social circle today. These vibes might not hit you directly, but the gossip and drama is likely to upset you. Do not feel guilty if you need to set boundaries with your friends. Do not focus on petty quarrels and negativity.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): The day will uplift your mood and keep you active. Your finances will be good. Your past investments will show good results. You will also plan to invest in new schemes. Your family will be happy with your decision-making skills.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Focus on wellness this Friday. Give your body enough rest, maintain a healthy diet, and practice yoga daily. It’s time you recommit to healthy living. On the professional front, your work will be recognised by higher officials. Work on your career goals.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): The day will be a fruitful one. There are chances of big projects coming your way. Build a strong professional network to bring new career opportunities in your life. You and your family will be in good health today. You might hear good news towards the end of the day.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): The time is right to revisit old hobbies. It will reduce stress and make you feel happier. Pay attention to the needs of your close family and friends, and spend more time with them whenever possible. Be thankful for the people in your life. Let them know how much they mean to you. Spend less time on social media.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Today, you will have a keen interest in improving your investments and analysing your finances. The time is right to mend a past dispute with a family member.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The day will be a mixed bag. Higher officials will be pleased with your work. Foreign clients will appreciate your dedication. In your personal life, a family member’s health will make you worried. Reach out to the ones who come to you for help.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will wake up in a happy mood. You will plan the day well and decide to complete all your tasks on time. Pending financial matters will get finalised today. You will also complete an important project. Take out time for yoga or exercise.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Your efforts at work will be recognised and you might be rewarded for your contribution. Those in business may expand their operations. A big family event is on the cards. Avoid any arguments with your partner.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): It is a good day to buy a house or make a long-term investment plan. Your financial stability might be admired by your colleagues under Friday’s skies. Your family will be happy with your achievements. You will plan a vacation with your loved ones.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The day will be good. There is a promotion on the cards for working employees. An unexpected expense may drain your savings, so keep track of all your finances. You will experience a marked improvement in health-related problems.

