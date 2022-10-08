Eager to know how this Saturday will go for you? Read to find out!

Check what’s in store for you this Saturday, 8 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may feel sleepy initially. You will begin to feel refreshed and elevated as the day proceeds. The cosmic climate will bring in some extra luck. You popularity will start amplifying. Don’t forget to take some time out for yourself, as you will need solitude in order to get your thoughts and goals in order.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may receive some juicy gossip today soon after you wake up. These vibes could lead to some drama within your social circle, and you may have to untangle a few messes amongst your friends. The cosmic climate will pave the way for new beginnings and fresh starts. You will be expanding your network.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will find it difficult to maintain boundaries this morning. The cosmic climate will later energise you. You will be in a mood to socialise. Try to keep the vibe exciting and bring up obscure topics or challenge your companions to a game of “never have I ever.”

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Give yourself some space for peace and quiet today morning as the vibes will be perfect for communicating with the other side and healing emotionally. However, the atmosphere will shift significantly later in the day and become more serious and fast-paced. The cosmic climate will allow you to build stability for yourself, while giving you an opportunity to work towards your dreams.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Do some quiet meditation and introspection when you get up today. The luminary placement is very much suitable for letting go, so make sure that you give your sorrows and worries away.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Odd dreams may leave you tossing and turning into the very early hours this morning. You may not get to rest at night. Don’t feel guilty of sleeping in if you want to, considering it will be your first act of self-care this weekend. The afternoon will be a great time to connect with your loved ones on a deeper philosophical level.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may dust up some pretty harsh dreams this morning. Avoid reading into any astral realm encounters you had while snoozing, especially if you had a bad experience. The vibe will improve by mid-morning and you will be able to reclaim harmony in your heart. Make sure that you prioritise your love life.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Take a lofty approach to life and don’t be guilty about lying in bed long after you wake up. You will be in a more productive and proactive headspace. Use this energy to get a head start on your weekend agenda.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will be feeling cozy and at peace in your bed. You will begin to reclaim your exuberance by midmorning. You will feel like getting out and having some fun. There will be an increase in your popularity, making it a good time to advocate for any creative projects you have been working on. The universe may help you win the attention of someone you have had your eye on, so don’t feel bad about strutting your stuff.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your mind may linger in the dreams that awakened you. Approach the morning with ease, maybe with a meditation session. Use the luminary placement today as motivation to liven up the vibe of your space by opening a few windows.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your body may require some extra rest this morning. Your wit and motivation will be restored later in the day. Try to socialise with your friends as you will be in a chatty mode in the evening.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Don’t feel guilty about unplugging from your responsibilities today. You will be in the mood for your favorite leisurely activities, so do not feel bad about lounging around in your favourite PJs.

