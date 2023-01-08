Here is what the stars have in store for you on 8 January. Aries may be a little agitated because of their family and friends today. These sentiments will be accentuated if they are not indulging in self-care. Taurus would want to stay inside. Cancerians may be frustrated in the morning. They should choose their battles wisely, especially when it is about their closest companions. Virgo may feel a bit wound up when they get up in the morning. Capricorns might Check out what 8 January brings for you!

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You may be a little agitated because of your family and friends today. These sentiments will be accentuated if you are not indulging in self-care. You should relax and rejuvenate. You may get some news about financial success or career growth today.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will want to lock the door and stay inside. It may be a good time to take some space for yourself. You will feel more elevated and open-hearted. Try to embrace solitude in the evening.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Your intuition will get a cosmic boost today. You should hold onto logic and reason. You may be on the edge in the evening. Journalling will prove to be beneficial for you. Spend some time nurturing your social life.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You may be frustrated in the morning. Choose your battles wisely, especially when it is about your closest companions. Follow your passion for life. You should break social barriers and forge new alliances. You may overspend your hard-earned cash tonight.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You may be in a temperamental mood in the morning. Don’t be guilty about cancelling your plans in order to focus on self-care. Your friends will lift you up in the afternoon. You will be able to find creative solutions to problems in your professional sphere.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You may feel a bit wound up when you get up this morning. You could get a wake up call to prioritise your mental and physical health. Focus on self care.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Avoid comparing yourself with others this morning. This could lead to insecurities and a bruised ego. Focus on the qualities that make you great. You will get a chance to follow your intuition today. You will be able to find harmony within yourself and your closest companionships, even if there was tension recently.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You may feel like hiding away under the covers in the morning. Permit yourself to navigate your emotions. You should find ways to transform into a more refined and empowered version of yourself.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will feel extra sensitive today. This will leave you open to overstimulation. You can try to blow off some steam with a loved one in the afternoon. You should shower your partner with some extra attention. You will be able to find order amongst chaos.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Avoid accumulating any debt in the morning. You should invest in your health and wellness. Don’t be frustrated if your friends are progressing faster than you. You may want to lay low at home at night.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): There may be tension and disagreement in your love life in the morning. This may happen if you are placing too much value on the opinions of your partner. It is important that you connect with yourself on a core level. Don’t be afraid to share what’s in your heart in the evening.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): The universe may give you a tough time if you are slacking on your goals recently. You will be able to get back on your track today. Be compassionate. You will be motivated to live your best life.

