Feeling the mid-week blues? Well, shrug off your worries and read how today will go for you. For Aries, opportunities for a romantic night out could manifest. Taurus need to stop worrying about what others think of them. Leo could feel down as something troubles their conscience. Virgo could move past situations or people that have hurt them earlier. Libra will be in a forgetful mood today. Capricorn will be in an intuitive mood today. Aquarius could feel drained due to some emotional baggage and elevated stress levels. Pisces need to take time out for some self-care.

This is what the universe holds for you today, 8 February:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

Stick to your health and wellness routines as you progress through the day. You could be in a distracted frame of mind, increasing the possibility of making mistakes at the workplace. You will kick off your lethargy in the evening. Opportunities for a romantic night out can manifest later.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

You could get too worried about what others think of you. Try not to get sucked into a swirling mess of negative thoughts. Social media could provide a good distraction if you need to just calm your stress levels, but devoting too much time to your internet feed could cause you to lose your connection with people who really matter. You will be encouraged to pursue your heart’s desire.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

Your motivation to work could drop this Wednesday. Don’t feel guilty if you need to take a long break. You could get a chance to unwind in the evening. Make sure that you take time out for some TLC.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):

The day is perfect for your inner romantic to make an appearance. Your imagination will roam free today. But be sure to tamp down on any impractical ideas while you allow your mind to wander. Make sure to centre yourself in the present, else a mounting workload could cause your good mood to disappear. Your bond with your partner will strengthen.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):

Some troubles could make you feel down today, so don’t be surprised if you have a hard time concentrating. The universe will turn in your favour in the second half of the day, bringing with it a cleansing energy. You will be able to clear any pending tasks in the evening. Take time to organise your schedule for the next day.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

Some people could try to manipulate you. Do not ignore any warning bells going off in your head. The day is perfect for a romantic outing with your partner. You will have the courage to pose some tough questions, earning you the respect of your superiors. The vibes will help you move past situations or people that have left you hurt.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):

You could be in a forgetful and spaced-out mood this Wednesday. You will be prone to making errors throughout the day. You will feel a bit more active as the night falls. Take time out to reflect over your shortcomings and how to manage them.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):

Make sure you remain true to your beliefs, even if you are faced with differing points of view. You will be in the mood to socialise this Wednesday. Watch out for some false friends who will be more interested in pulling you down, rather than boosting you. You will strengthen your position within your friend circle due to your sweet disposition. Your feelings for an old acquaintance could turn romantic.

Sagittarius (22 November to 21 December):

You could feel a bit emotionally disconnected from your surroundings. Work could act as an escape for you. You will have to face your emotions and work past them. Socialise with people who care about you so that you can get more connected to the real world.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

You will be in an intuitive mood today. Your predictions could end up being wrong if you fail to pay attention to your surroundings. Romance is in the air for your zodiac sign. Go out on a spontaneous trip with your partner.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

Elevated stress levels and emotional baggage could leave you feeling drained. Slow down so that you can process your emotions and move past any discomfort. Spending some time in solitude could do you good. The universe will help you move past any situations or relationships that are no longer serving you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

A lack of self-care could translate into a zombie-like temperament today. You will feel as if the world is just passing you by. Make sure you take time out for some pampering and TLC. Your relationship with your partner will go from strength to strength.

