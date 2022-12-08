The daily horoscope is here – read to know how the day will go for you! For Aries, new work responsibilities will keep them busy. Taurus are advised to make investments. Geminis must plan their day well and complete all important tasks as soon as possible. Leos must take out time to learn yoga and make it part of their daily routine. Virgos are likely to see a promotion in the coming days. Sagittarius could face some confusion in their career. They should also be vocal about their feelings to their partners. Libras must avoid unhealthy snacks and caffeinated drinks. Check what the day holds for you on 8 December:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): New responsibilities at work will keep you busy. You might meet some influential people who will help you on the professional front. Make wise decisions when it comes to financial matters. Stay positive and work hard.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Under today’s skies, consider making financial investments. The vibes are perfect for updating your business wardrobe. Avoid phones as much as possible when you’re around family. Never compare yourself to others. Take care of your health.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Start your day with a meditation session; it will help you lower stress and anxiety. Plan your day well and finish all the important tasks on time. Be careful while making business deals.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Find ways to nurture your body and mind. Do your research well before making any new investments. Use your money wisely, and keep track of all your expenses. Do not be afraid to turn down invitations for a quiet evening at home.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Matters will be great on the career front this Thursday. Those looking for a change in their career will come across good opportunities. People who are unemployed will be called for interviews from recognised companies. It is a good day to learn yoga asanas and try to make them part of your daily routine.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Teamwork will serve you well this morning. Your colleagues will cooperate with you and improve productivity at work. Your inspiring nature and good leadership qualities will pave the way for a promotion. Your close friends will give you good guidance on important matters today.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): You will have to put extra effort to complete challenging tasks at work this Thursday. Those in business might experience good financial growth. This will make your family and close friends proud of you. The day is perfect to buy or sell the property. Avoid consuming unhealthy snacks and caffeinated drinks.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Take expert advice when handling financial matters. Your health will be good under Thursday’s skies. A social event will keep you busy. Married couples will plan for a holiday or small trip.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Do not be afraid and speak your mind, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. You could experience some confusion in your career, but do not deviate from your goals.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): It is a good time to focus on getting organised. There might be a dispute in the family but you can ease the situation and explain things in a pleasing manner. Always credit yourself for the little goals that you accomplish in life.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): You’ll make friends easily today, but do not trust everyone. Avoid online shopping as you could inadvertently overspend on products that you don’t need. Stay away from friends or family members who have a tendency to criticise you. Focus on health and wellness.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Express your emotions to loved ones and make them feel special today. There could be minor issues with your finances under Thursday’s skies. Foreign clients will appreciate you for your hard work.

