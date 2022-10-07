If you are interested to know what the day will look like in terms of health, romance, and finance, then read on.

Sagittarius should avoid using their phones excessively.

Pisces are advised to not experiment in business.

Aries must prioritise their sense of work-life balance.

Taurus will be making social connections that could create new opportunities for them.

Geminis must spend quality time with people who boost their confidence.

It is a perfect day for Virgos to go out on a date.

Revenue from import-export business will increase for Libras.

Aquarius will feel more emotionally sensitive than usual.

Check what’s in store for you this Friday, 7 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Your dreams could guide you toward the future. Prioritise your sense of work-life balance, especially if you have been toiling really hard recently. Listen to someone who has a different viewpoint than you.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Leadership opportunities could pop up for you at work today. The day will push you to carve out a name for yourself within society. It is a great time to invest in your community and any charitable causes. You will make social connections this Friday that could create new opportunities in the coming days.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Harsh realities could manifest within your social circle. The vibes under Friday’s skies will allow you to see who your true friends are. Spend time with those who lift you up. Challenge yourself with tasks that scare you. Be focused on your goal.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Inspiring or healing dreams may manifest for you under Friday’s skies. Take a moment to do something for yourself that will put your heart and soul in a good headspace. You will not be able to open up to others due to hesitation.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will wake up feeling emotionally refreshed. Watch out for manipulative people within your social sphere. You will win legal disputes with your intelligence and tact. Always keep a positive attitude at the office. Help your juniors at work.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Take note if anyone special showed up in your dreams; it could help unpack what truly lies in your heart. Watch out for financial or business-related anxiety. You should avoid spending too much right now, especially when it comes to unessential items. It is a perfect day for a date with your sweetheart.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will be in a helpful mood today. You should try to be mindful of other people’s boundaries and whether or not they want your assistance in the first place. You will reap the rewards of your hard work. Revenue from import-export business will increase.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will wake up feeling well-rested and confident. Focus on your goals. People will give positive feedback on your work. Rather than feeling sorry about your flaws, look for ways to learn from them; you will soon count them as strengths. Take care of the elders in the family.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Avoid excessive use of your phone. Your creativity will help you get out of an assignment that you’ve been dreading. Be open to possibilities of passion and romance. Private sector employees might see a rise in salary.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may feel a bit emotionally drained today. Turn all your attention to your family, your career can coast along by itself. The advice of your parents will benefit you in the long run. Speak to your family when you feel low.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will feel more sensitive than usual. People will praise you for your hard work and dedication. The day is perfect for tapping into your gratitude. Be happy with all that you have in your life.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Do not get caught up in power struggles. Your vision for the future is unclear now, so take the time you need for clarity. Keep a restraint on your temper. Avoid experimenting in business.

