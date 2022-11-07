Here is how the day is aligned for you under Monday’s skies! The day will help Aries to make better choices for the future. They should also prioritise savings and cut back on excessive expenditure. Taurus must drop everything that has been stressing them for a long time. Geminis are advised to spend less time on the phone/TV. It is important for Cancerians to carefully plan their budget. Leos will earn good profits from the stock market. Virgos will wake up feeling fresh and relaxed. Scorpios must watch out for tension in the family. Check what the day holds for you on 7 November:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will feel vivacious and full of life today. Someone special will be on your mind the entire day. The day will help you make better choices for the future. You have been working hard for a while- it’s time you take a break. Prioritise saving and cut back on extravagant spending.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): People around you will notice your efforts and praise your optimistic outlook. Drop everything that has been stressing you for a long time and have fun. Those who are single will meet the kind of person they have dreamt about. Your financial situation will be satisfactory under Monday’s skies.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): It will be difficult to escape your responsibilities at work today. The day will be a hectic as higher officials will expect more from you. You will relax in the company of those you care about. So, invite all your special ones and arrange a meal. Spend less time on the phone/TV.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You might have to put in some extra time at the office today. Stop worrying about the future and start appreciating the present. Your love life will flourish under Monday’s skies. It is important that you carefully plan your budget. Introduce yoga or simple exercise in your daily routine.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your quick thinking in a tricky situation will leave others impressed. Be grounded and compassionate if you want to avoid conflicts with anyone. You will earn a good amount of money from the stock market.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will wake up feeling satisfied with your progress so far because of the hard work you put in. The day will be a fantastic one for those in the banking and industrial sector. Be happy and content always; do not be jealous of others.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Keep a check on your financial situation to make necessary changes to your budget, especially if you’ve been spending more than usual lately. Pay special attention to any brilliant ideas that pop into your head, as they could lead you to new money-making opportunities.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The good vibes will elevate your confidence. Your financial situation will improve with new sources of income popping in. Socialising will bring you much joy. Watch out for tension in the family.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will not be able to hide from your deepest thoughts and feelings today. Break away from any pattern or situation that has been holding you back. Think for yourself; don’t go by what others feel is good for you.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): You’ll be the center of attention wherever you go today. The cosmic climate will boost your popularity, which can help you in professional matters. It is a great time to focus on passion projects. Stick to your plan and do not get distracted.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Take extra steps to make your presence felt in the office this Monday. It is a perfect time to reveal your professional ideas and plans to people who can support you. Intimacy and romance are on the cards.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Try to avoid getting involved in any arguments or gossip. Be cool and have a good attitude at work. Teamwork and camaraderie at the workplace might surprise you today. Make special plans for your partner, if things are on the rocky side.

