Read the horoscope for Saturday, 7 January here. Aries should take time out for meditation. Taurus must consider reaching out to a support group for guidance. Geminis will see a boost in their finances. Cancerians will be blessed with tranquillity and peace. Leos should not let negative thoughts or fears sabotage their progress. Virgos can accomplish almost anything today, they put their minds to it. Libras are advised to keep themselves hydrated and eat healthily. Scorpios must look for opportunities to increase their knowledge levels. Sagittarius’ financial condition will improve by leaps and bounds. Aquarius must stop making excuses for not eating healthy or working out. Pisces should nurture their health.

Check what the day holds for you on 7 January 2023:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Before you end your day, take out time for meditation. Do not let work-related stress ruin your weekend. Complete all important tasks on time. Those in business will be able to put their strategies and plans into action effectively.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Consider reaching out to a support group if you need guidance about managing your troubles. Romance and intimacy will slowly increase in married couples. Your day at work will be impressive.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): You might plan to join a gym or yoga class. Business professionals could enjoy the support of their superiors as well as the admiration of their peers. You will see a boost in your finances. The time is right to discuss new career opportunities.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): The universe will bless you with tranquility and peace so that you can do some spiritual work. Saturday’s skies will encourage you to speak honestly about what lies in your heart, especially where romantic entanglements are concerned.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You’ll come across a lot of opportunities today, so bid adieu to people, patterns, or situations you’re ready to move away from. The cosmic climate will also ask you to get organised for what comes ahead in your life. Do not let negative thoughts or fears sabotage your progress.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Saturday’s vibes will bring out the social butterfly that lives within you. However, be mindful that you only reach out to positive and supportive people. The day will also encourage you to share your creativity with the world. You can accomplish almost anything today, if you set your mind to it.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The stars will ask you to leave behind the workweek in an effort to focus on wellness. Your health will be good today. Keep yourself hydrated and eat healthy. As the day comes to an end, it will put you in a social and outgoing mood.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Today’s skies will put you in a more serious and success-oriented headspace. Look for opportunities to increase your knowledge levels and focus on your confidence through intellectual conversation. It is important that you find ways to express yourself.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The day will begin with lots of excitement. Stay grounded, it will allow you to work through any problems in your personal and professional life. Avoid conflicts at home. Your financial condition will improve by leaps and bounds.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): People in the office will be impressed with your work ethic. Devote a portion of your day to connecting with friends. Watch out for power struggles within your romantic life. The time is right for buying or selling property.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): A supportive energy will permeate your surroundings today, allowing you to enjoy simple pleasures. Try to carve out some time for introspection. The universe will bless your aura with harmony and grace. Stop making excuses for not eating healthy or working out.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You’ll be full of creative ideas this Saturday. Come up with ways to channel this abundance of creativity, especially if there’s a hobby or passion that you’ve been neglecting. The day is great to meet up with your friends. Remember to nurture your health whenever you get time.

