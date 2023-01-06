Here’s the horoscope for 6 January. Read on to know how the day is aligned for you. Aries must focus on their work-life balance. Taurus should start a new fitness routine to get back into shape. Geminis will be concerned about their career and financial growth. Cancerians are advised to seize good opportunities related to their career. Leos must keep a track of their expenses. Religious events will keep Virgos busy. Libras should sort out all their personal problems. Scorpios must watch out for miscommunications in the family. The day will be a fruitful one for Capricorns. A short business trip is on the card for them.

Check what the day holds for you on 6 January 2023:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Focus on your work-life balance. It will help you to recover from your feeling of being overworked or missing out on important family moments. The day is perfect for indulging in luxury. Help people whenever you get the chance.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): The universe will fill your mind with bright ideas this Friday. Write down your thoughts as they could help you in the future. You will find clarity in life. Start a new fitness routine to get back into shape. Huge monetary gains are on the cards.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Nurture your physical health. Family issues might spoil domestic harmony at home. You will be concerned about your career and financial growth. Those in relationships are advised to take their partner for a long drive or dinner date.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Friday’s skies will bring positive change to your life. It will also inspire you to seek some excitement. Seize good opportunities related to your career and believe in yourself. Follow your heart, no matter where it takes you. Take care of the loved ones in your life.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Brace yourself for new insights and emotional shifts. Opportunities to get organised within will manifest today. Good vibes will alleviate any anxiety or stress you’ve been battling with recently. Keep a check on your expenses and try to increase your savings.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Religious events will keep you busy. Do not shy away from change or else you will be left behind in life. You might feel particularly sensitive to social injustices, political tension, and worldly issues. Look for ways to be helpful without taxing yourself emotionally.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The cosmic climate might cause you to feel overworked and undervalued, especially if you haven’t taken out enough time for self-care or romance. It is important that you set healthy boundaries and prioritise your needs. It’s time you sort out all your personal problems.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Today will be one of the most spiritually fulfilling days of the year for you. Take out time for meditation. Watch out for miscommunications in the family. Diffuse conflicts before they intensify. Be a good listener.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The cosmic climate will force you to cut ties with any people, situations, or behaviours that are no longer optimal for you and contribute to your stress. Take stock of your current situation and what it will take to move ahead in life.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The day will be a fruitful one. It will encourage you to nurture your body. You will feel energetic all day and even indulge in some recreational activities. A short business trip is on the cards for some.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Friday’s skies will encourage you to practice positive thinking. Spend your evening around close friends and family. It will fill your day with the joy of genuine companionship and meaningful conversation. Avoid spending money on unneeded items or unhealthy food.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Start your day with a journaling session or meditation. The day is perfect to try something exciting with your friends, like going to a new restaurant. You will be successful at the workplace. Be patient with your plans for the future. Things could take time to fall into place.



