The daily horoscope is here! For Taurus, the day will be an excellent opportunity to begin a new endeavour. Geminis are advised not to share their plans concerning business investments with anyone.

Cancerians should avoid being too obstinate and self-centred. Leos must focus on their to-do list and get all important tasks done as soon as possible.

Scorpios must maintain a sense of calm at work. Sagittarius must avoid borrowing money today and manage their existing debt sensibly. Pisces must stay grounded.

Check what the day holds for you on 6 December:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day will bring stability to your future. Don’t be afraid to speak up or express yourself. You will meet people who are going to influence you a lot. Be wary of your rivals, who may be conspiring against you.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Lean into spirituality and your heart will find peace. Move away from situations or people that have been draining you lately. Your financial situation will show positive signs as a result of your prompt and wise decisions. The day is an excellent one to begin a new endeavour.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Do not share your plans regarding business investments with others. Come up with new ways to handle challenges at work. Be focussed on your goals and avoid getting distracted. Exercise daily; it will help you to be fit and strong. Maintain a balanced diet.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You’ll come across opportunities to bury any conflicts that have been plaguing your relationships. Love and support between married couples will increase. Avoid being too obstinate and self-centered.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Focus on your to-do list today and get all important tasks done as soon as you can. Business alliances could propel you toward success this Tuesday. Be open to pursuing new professional partnerships. Set small goals in life, so that you can achieve your targets more easily.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Under Tuesday’s skies, people will be drawn to your energy and enthusiasm. You’ll begin to focus on your path toward success and figure out how to achieve your dreams. Keep track of all your progress and reward yourself when a small goal is ticked off the list.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Come up with unique ways to impress your partner. Small actions or gestures will make a big impression in your relationship. Live by your values and focus on the present. Try to take some time out to balance your personal and work commitments.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Don’t be afraid to have important conversations concerning your relationship with your partner. Such discussions will give you and your counterpart a better understanding of one another. Try and maintain a sense of calm at work.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Students seeking admission to a university might hear good news. Avoid borrowing money from others and manage your existing debt sensibly. Take steps to mend your ties with some estranged friends.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Seize the right opportunities at work when it comes to climbing the corporate ladder. Decisions in legal matters may be in your favour. Avoid making investments in risky assets. Do not lend money to anyone. A social event is on the cards.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Past experiences will bring forth a sense of empowerment in you today. The good vibes will help you look back and acknowledge what you’ve overcome. Make new business plans.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Small actions by you will have a big impact on others today. The day will put you in a nurturing and sensitive headspace. You will stay grounded as long as you focus on your solid and reliable connections. Those who are single will find their soulmate in the coming weeks.

