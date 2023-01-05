Check your horoscope for 5 January. Aries will be blessed with new opportunities. For Taurus, travel plans with the family will fall into place. Geminis are advised not to get involved in issues within their social circle. Cancerians must devote their day to meditation and exercise. Leos must think outside the box when it comes to their career. Virgos should avoid people who might take advantage of their goodwill. Scorpios must spend more time with their partners and express their feelings to them. Sagittarius’ larger-than-life presence might trigger jealousy in others. Capricorns must stay committed to their goals. They should also nurture their needs. Pisces must focus on the positive things in life.

Check what the day holds for you on 5 January 2023:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic climate will bless you with new opportunities to prosper. Your boss will plan to increase your salary, making note of the efforts you put in. Your past investment schemes might yield good financial gains today. Avoid spending too much time on the phone or television.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will feel empathy towards your loved ones. Set firm boundaries, especially if others begin to dump their troubles on you. Remember to draw the line when you start feeling emotionally depleted. Your travel plans with your family will fall into place.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Thursday’s skies will bring a grounding and comforting energy your way. Do not get involved in issues within your extended circle. Carve out some time for meditation. It will encourage you to break free from behaviours or situations that no longer serve you.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will feel supported and comforted today. Devote your day to meditation and relaxation. Do not forget to handle your responsibilities first. Watch out for power struggles between your closest companions as it could trigger tensions in your group.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Start your day with a meditation session or yoga. The universe will increase your ability to make use of the opportunities you have been given. Think outside the box when it comes to your professional ambitions. Doing so will help you make headway toward your goals.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will wake up in a compassionate and altruistic mood. Avoid people who might take advantage of your goodwill. You might receive money from unexpected sources.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Under Thursday’s skies, you’ll feel emotionally invested in your mission for success. Maintain a sense of personal balance as you could become quickly overwhelmed. The vibes around you will encourage you to take a break and indulge in some downtime at home.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Thursday’s skies will ask you to get organised and prepare for the hard work that comes if you want to realise your dreams. Those who are single will find someone special. People who are in a relationship must spend more time with their partners and express their feelings.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): There will be an empowering energy in your aura today. Your larger-than-life presence might trigger jealousy in others. Break free from the traditional routine to bring more excitement and efficiency to your day. It’s time to celebrate with loved ones.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): The vibes around you will be sweet and light today, bringing in an atmosphere of love and harmony. It is important that you move at your own pace, nurture your needs and soak up the beauty that surrounds you. Stay committed to your goals, it will help you achieve them faster.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Your day might not go quite well as you’d planned it. Work that takes only a few minutes will suddenly be more labour intensive. Do not let your own needs go unnoticed. Job seekers may have to wait for a little more time if they want a fulfilling career option.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): A playful energy will find you this Thursday. Stay grounded or else you could get carried away by flattery. Show yourself some extra love and compassion. Focus on the positive things that will help you grow.

