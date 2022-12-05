Read your horoscope for this Monday! For Aries, the day will bring wonderful work opportunities. For Taurus, an overseas business trip is on the cards.

Geminis are advised not to overthink about their personal relationships. They should also take time out for meditation.

For Leos, success is on the cards. Libras should avoid getting into arguments. Scorpios must look for ways to express their appreciation for loved ones. Sagittarius should maintain a healthy lifestyle and take out time for exercise or yoga.

Check what the day holds for you on 5 December:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day will bring wonderful work opportunities for you. You will learn new ways of handling work at the office. Watch out for tension within your social circle and be away from all the drama. You will get a chance to prioritise your goals today.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): An overseas business outing is on the cards. Your stable financial condition will allow you to fulfill all your wishes. You will make some major investment decisions today. Be mindful about your actions and words.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day will bring good luck on the professional front. Matters relating to promotion or increment are on the cards. Do not be worried about your personal relationships; it will affect your mental health badly. Take time out for meditation; it will give you a sense of peace.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Your health will remain stable under Monday’s skies. Those in business will get new deals and earn huge profits. You and your family will be busy with an upcoming event. Some relationship issues might cause a rift between you and your partner.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You are going to be successful in all your ventures. Be prepared to take up any new challenges coming your way. The time is favourable to set a strong foundation for your career. Achieve your fitness goals by eating right and exercising daily.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): The day will encourage you to embrace your optimism and take chances. Take some time out for self-care. Prioritise your partner’s needs by doing something thoughtful for them.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Today, you might reach a breaking point with people or situations that have been getting on your nerves. You should think about taking a break from toxic situations. Avoid getting angry or lashing out at someone you care about.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Look for ways to express appreciation for your loved ones today. On the professional front, you might have a lot on your plate, making you seek assistance from colleagues to complete your tasks. If you are planning to invest in property, it is best to keep these plans on the backburner.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Financial stability is indicated under Monday’s skies. So, those planning major investments or purchases can go ahead. Students will crack competitive exams.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You might get appreciation from clients for your leadership qualities. The arrival of an old friend will make you delighted. When it comes to making financial decisions, seek your elders’ advice. Stay happy and content with what you have.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Couples might think about getting married or moving in together. You will actively participate in social work today. The day will keep you busy and could leave you feeling emotionally drained. Practice self-care at home.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will make some changes in your lifestyle to maintain your physical well-being. Your efforts at work will pay off today. Those into business will sign big deals. There is a high chance of a promotion or an increment.

